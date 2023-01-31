The first South African actress to hold six Netflix International credits, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is celebrating another milestone

The actress has reportedly joined the CBS and Showtime family as she has scored herself a role in an international film titled 'King Shaka'

Nambitha has opened up about the film, sharing that she got an opportunity to play alongside some of the most talented actors during their test shoot in Los Angeles.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has revealed that she is excited to be part of the King Shaka cast members, where she plays the character of Queen Bhibhi kaSompisi Ntuli.

According to ZAlebs, the film's production started in September 2022 and will be shot in Mzansi this year. The publication also reported that Nambitha said that she is excited that this project allows them to tell their own stories to the world.

Nambitha opens up about the King Shaka auditions

She revealed that Charles Babalola plays Shaka in the film, and she got to play alongside him during auditions.

"He is an impeccable storyteller whom I got an opportunity to play across at our test shoot in June in LA. That truly was a rewarding part of the auditioning process when CBS flew me out for the final callbacks, performing for the executive team of King Shaka” she said, as quoted by the publication.

