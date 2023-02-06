Bontle Modiselle had a great time with international celebrities at Roc Nation's pre-Grammy Brunch

The hosts, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, were in attendance as well as other stars like Kelly Rowland, Tems and Winnie Harlow

Reacting to a video posted by Modiselle showing off the lux event, people said this is a big step in her budding international career

South Africa's very own celeb Bontle Modiselle rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, at Roc Nation's pre-Grammy Brunch 2023.

Bontle Modiselle was invited to Roc Nation's pre-Grammy Brunch hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Image: Oupa Bopape and David M. Bennet

According to Teen Vogue, the lush event was part of the Grammy weekend and it was a pre-celebration for the award ceremony that premiered in Los Angeles on February 5.

Global stars like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ella Mai and Coco Jones were all dressed to impress before walking the red carpet for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Mzansi impressed after seeing a sneak peek of Roc Nation Brunch in a video shared by Bontle Modiselle

Bontle, who was wearing a stunning tight dress that showed off her hourglass figure, shared a video on Twitter. Modiselle took her fans inside the invite-only brunch in the clip.

Check out peeps' reactions below:

@ZesiphoN said:

"It should’ve been me."

@mjokanebro shared:

"This is such a hard flex."

@nhlanhlar_ posted:

"You were breathing the same air as Beyoncé. You better treat her right✨"

@NomveeZee replied:

"That small interaction with Kelly and now we’re here. I love this for you mama ❤️"

@hlomidunjana commented:

"Making it to the Roc Nation brunch is huge."

@Gomza49263288M also said:

"Wow, this is exquisite "

@BeautienTreats also shared:

"This is wholesome ❤️❤️❤️"

@SIYA_VS added:

"I must say I love how Bontle Modiselle is moving these days. She's very subtle with maximum impact. Queen stuff!"

Thando Thabethe thrilled over seeing Beyoncé live in concert, Mzansi jealous: “But it should have been me”

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe was serving Mzansi soft life goals on social media. The actress took to her timeline to share that she saw Beyonce live in her invite-only concert in Dubai.

The 947 presenter shared stunning pics of the US songstress when she performed live in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend. The South African media personality looked stunning when she went out to watch Yoncé perform some of her hit songs.

Social media users took to the stunner's comment section to let her know that they wish it was them who got the chance to witness Queen Bey singing live.

