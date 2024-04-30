The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced a 57-year-old woman from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal for fraud

The woman swindled R18 million from various people whom she convinced to invest in a fraudulent company

The court handed her a 40-year sentence for the crimes she committed, and South Africans were stunned

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi was stunned after a woman defrauded friends and family out of millions. Images: Charles O'Rear and Westend61. Images are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

PALM RIDGE, EKURHULENI – The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sentenced a woman to 40 years after running a fake investment scheme and swindling R18 million out of her victims.

Woman lures victims into fake business

Swereen Govender lured her friends and family in with promises of riches. According to IOL, Govender convinced them to invest in her Personal Protective Equipment business in 2021. They parted with R18 million after she promised them dividends and handsome returns.

When those did not materialise, the Hawks investigated her, and she was arrested the following year at a lodge in Durban where she worked. She was charged with investment fraud and despite attempting to be released by applying for bail, her applications were all denied.

Govender pleaded guilty to 15 counts of fraud and was sentenced to 40 years, although she is to serve 15 years as her sentences run concurrently.

South Africans react to the sentence

Social media users on Facebook shared their reactions to the sentence.

Marais Van Rensburg asked:

"When will we see state capture cases?"

Kevin KK Naidoo said:

"Good. Rot in prison, rogue."

Frankie John said:

"Good. She will only spend two years in jail, and then be out and enjoy the money in peace. This is South Africa."

Moe Jase joked:

"Fake your death like most of the swindlers in SA."

