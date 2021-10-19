Gauteng is expected to experience the fourth wave of Covid 19 infections in November and it will possibly last until January 2022

Gauteng Premier David Makhura attributes the cause of the 4th wave to low numbers of vaccinated people in the province

South Africans are finding it suspicious that a 4th wave will start in the Gauteng province and think the government is lying

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has shown concern about the possibility of the 4th wave in Covid 19 infections coming into effect in November and possibly lasting until January 2022.

In a media briefing on Monday at the Itireleng Community Healthcare Centre in Soweto, Makhura stated that there is a worry that the 4th wave could be hitting Gauteng much sooner than expected.

Premier David Makhura says Gauteng might go into a 4th wave in November. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

Makhura stated that the worry comes largely from the fact not that many people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Makhura added that Gauteng has not reached 50% of the one dose of the Pfizer jab and only 32% of the province's population has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He says Gauteng Covid 19 Council would not be as concerned if 60% of the population had received their jab, according to TimesLIVE.

Professor Bruce Mellado of the Gauteng Covid 19 Council says back to back super spreader events are also another factor that will contribute to the 4th wave, according to a report by EWN. Mellado added that Gauteng really needs to ramp up Covid 19 vaccinations.

Mzansi reacts to the 4th wave possibly hitting in November

South Africans on social media have found it laughable that the 4th wave will happen in Gauteng first. Some people have even made a prediction of the exact date it will start.

Here are some of their comments:

@MaNcongwane_ said:

"It's going to level 1 by the start of the voting season and Gauteng "possibly" going to experience the 4th wave of the covid pandemic right after voting season!? I don't understand politics so this is hard for me! "

@ntokozo_pukky said:

"Bathi November 4th wave will hit us in Gauteng our Government and lies "

Covid19: South Africa reportedly looking into vaccine booster shots

Briefly News previously reported that an additional vaccination dose has been recommended for those suffering from a weakened immune system.

The advice was given by the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid19 vaccines, according to a recent statement update by Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla.

The details and purpose of the Covid19 booster shot have been offered by Johns Hopkins Medicine as they explain it as a dose taken after a person has received all their primary doses.

The jab has also been suggested for individuals currently on treatment for autoimmune conditions, such as haematological or immune malignancies.

Source: Briefly.co.za