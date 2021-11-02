President Cyril Ramaphosa shared an announcement by US President Joe Biden that South Africa would receive global support to transition the economy to a low carbon model

Biden announced that efforts would be made to accelerate the closure of South Africa's coal power plants

South Africa is the largest producer of greenhouse emissions on the African continent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to social media and announced on his official Facebook account that South Africa would receive support from the US to transition to a low carbon economy.

Ramaphosa captioned the video with the following:

"I’m pleased to join US President @JoeBiden and other leaders at #COP26 in announcing a historic partnership to support a just transition to a low carbon economy and a climate-resilient society in South Africa."

US President Joe Biden announced that global partners would help South Africa transition to a low carbon economy. Photo credit: Robert Perry/EPA/Bloomberg, Janine Schmitz/Photothek

Source: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden announced at the COP26 summit that the US would help close South Africa's coal power plants ahead of schedule. Along with other countries, the US would help South Africa move to a cleaner economy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africa is the largest producer of greenhouse gasses in Africa, largely due to the heavy reliance on coal for power.

Biden announced that the coal industry would be supported in this transition and that it would not be suddenly affected by the transition. Biden said that he remembers in his hometown how the closure of coal mines caused a great deal of hardship.

It is not clear how this transition will take place or what it will mean for Eskom in the future.

Social media users reacted to the news on Facebook

Veroshka van der Walt:

"R130 billion for the ANC! The ppl will never see or hear of the benefits the ANC cadres will enjoy , when will the intl market learn that money does zip for this country but create more poverty and destruction ."

Mpho Petja Peecha:

"What must we do we the vast coal deposits estimated to last us for over 200 years? We are listening to people who are turning to coal at the first moment when they run out of energy. The country needs 12000kW additional electricity from coal-fired power stations just to stabilise the supply side."

Makazi Gcali:

"Mr Pres thanks a lot. We will support any decision u take which will result in the resurrection of our dead economy killed by RET forces. We say yes to the partner who will assist our country to chase way hunger of the nation. Thank you!"

South Africa requires a staggering R3.2 trillion to combat the effects of climate change

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the latest media reports indicate that South Africa will need money in the region of R3.2 trillion to combat the effects of climate change. Mzansi will not need to combat the global scourge, but to actually cope with climate changes and those cities include Kenya and Ethiopia by the year 2050.

News24 has it that these aforementioned countries will need staggering amounts of money in terms of investments.

It is also reported that the African continent is the fastest urbanised continent which makes it the most badly hit by this global issue. The publication reports that the Coalition for Urban Transitions, a body that consults with many governments regarding economic developments and climate change among other topics, released the findings.

Source: Briefly.co.za