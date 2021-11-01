The recent rolling blackouts in South Africa could have a negative impact on the ruling party in the local government elections

The African National Congress believes that loadshedding could lead to the ruling party seeing a drop in support

South Africans think the ANC should be worried about the lack of service delivery in general and not just the electricity crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress could see a drop in support in the upcoming local government elections because of rolling blackouts.

The ruling party is concerned that voter support might drop below 50% because of the loadshedding that was seen in the past week.

South Africans seem to think that the ANC should be worried about service delivery impacting their numbers at the polls. Image: Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

ANC election campaigns that were conducted by President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as Deputy President David Mabuza were met with disgruntled citizens who were fed up with electricity issues recently experienced in the country, according to City Press.

A source in the ruling party told the publication that the ANC's internal polls have revealed that the party is not doing well in Gauteng metros and there is a worry that this will be reflected at the polls on 1 November.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Soweto residents threaten not to vote ANC if they don't get electricity

While on the campaign trail, the ANC was met with disgruntled residents of Soweto who state that they would vote for the ANC only if they get water and electricity delivered, according to JacarandaFM.

Residents asked Ramaphosa to address their service delivery issues if the ruling party hopes to get their votes.

Some areas in Soweto have not had electricity for over three years while others experience power cuts in the form of load reduction.

South Africans weigh in the impact of loadshedding on the ANC at the polls

Mzansi took to social media to speak on the electricity issues and how it will affect their vote on elections day.

Here's what they had to say:

@Khathaz76678746 said:

"The so-called "Load reduction" happening in all Gauteng townships. They switch off lights for 5 hours, 5pm to 10pm. Our votes will do the talking. Can it be Monday already? Sizwile shem"

@Khathaz76678746 said:

"Ramaphosa is literally responsible for this. He was over seeing Eskom when this started. Ramaphosa didn't just wake up, join the ANC and became its president. Stop trying to defend a weak president."

@Nomhle_Global said:

"Load shedding shouldn't even be the biggest concern. Failing municipalities, poor service delivery, poor political leadership & the list goes on & on...those were the final straw. Load shedding just further exacerbated all the other issues."

Ramaphosa says ANC focused on service delivery ahead of voting, SA not convinced

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been busy going around the country listening to people's concerns. Speaking at the ANC’s Siyanqoba Rally held in Soweto on Friday, he says the party will make significant efforts to improve service delivery.

The President further says he feels sure the ANC will come out victorious in these elections. Ramaphosa emphasised the fact that the ANC was in a "better position" than its opposition, SABC News reports.

“We have heard comrades about the ANC’s own weaknesses and shortcomings, people are critical of the ANC because they know that the ANC listens, and they know that the ANC is in a better position than any other party in this country to improve their lives.”

Source: Briefly.co.za