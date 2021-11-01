President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote at the Hitekani Primary School, where the IEC set up a sub-voting station

However, Ramaphosa was greeted by an angry crowd in Chiawelo, Soweto, on voting day

Briefly News understands the voter turnout was low as community members opted to stay away

Despite the hostile reception, the president assured residents the ANC will triumph in all Gauteng metros

Election proceedings came to a head at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) sub-voting station at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, as President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at a hostile reception on 1 November.

Incidentally, Ramaphosa was raised in Chiawelo and became his destination of choice amid the local government elections on Monday.

Briefly News understands voter turnout was scant compared to the 30 months before when community members turned out in their number during the national elections.

Ramaphosa was booed when arriving with his motorcade as residents mostly stayed away from voting stations, while others blocked the roads in protest, according to an earlier News24 report.

The report further noted that the entrance to the station saw many residents sporting Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA regalia.

SABC News reported that the president, in a recorded message to the nation on Sunday, noted that the results of the elections will bring about the change ordinary citizens hope to see in municipalities across the country.

Accompanied by the first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe after casting his vote, Ramaphosa told the media that his party was aware of the plight faced by residents.

The issues span service delivery related concerns that the sparse voters who turned out to the voting station were reminded of by the band of EFF supporters at the school.

"We've made our way around these various communities during our campaign trail. I was impressed that the mayor Mpho Moerane had a notebook the whole time and was taking notes of the issues, which he will attend," said Ramaphosa.

Despite the ANC's well-documented shortcomings across many municipalities across South Africa, the president added the ruling party would triumph in all the Gauteng metros.

"We've learnt amid our campaigning that even where we cannot promise instant change, we still need to make communities aware of where we are unable to make the changes," Ramaphosa added.

