Ramaphosa Speaks on Elections: “Through the Vote They Are Expressing Themselves”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to vote and to make their mark count in today's municipal elections

He stated that there are complex problems facing local government but that people need to use their voices to bring about the changes they seek

The IEC has reported that operations are running smoothly and that Covid-19 protocols have been implemented at voting stations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged South Africans to vote in today's local government elections. He says that municipal elections have important consequences, such as whether an area will receive good service delivery and if infrastructure will be properly maintained.

After casting his vote in Soweto, President Ramaphosa said that people are aware of the problems facing municipalities and that they are complex to solve, but that people must use their votes to make their voices heard.

"Our people have reason to complain, but they also have reason to raise the issues. And through the vote they are expressing themselves, either in the form of support for what they believe will be done or in the form of protest for what they believe might not have been done," said Ramaphosa.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's statement

South Africans took to Twitter to respond to President Ramaphosa's statement encouraging people to vote. Here are some examples of what people had to say:

Elections take off without a hitch

SABC News reported that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has stated that the elections started smoothly and the Results Centre in Pretoria is operational for the local government elections.

On Saturday evening, the centre was evacuated following a power outage. During elections, the centre is the hub for collecting, reviewing and announcing election results. The centre's main aim is to provide a transparent electoral process.

Voting stations are open from 7am to 9pm today and require that voters bring their IDs and pens to the station in the ward where they are registered.

Voting during the Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19 has affected many things, including the voting process. All voting stations require voters to wear masks and sanitise in order to gain entry. Social distancing and venue capacity protocols will also be adhered to, reports the South African.

While sanitised pens will be available at voting stations, voters are encouraged to bring their own to avoid exposure to Covid-19. Voting station surfaces will be sanitised throughout the day and staff will wear masks and adhere to the above protocols.

Voters are also encouraged to alert election officials if the behaviour or practices of any person or staff member make them feel uncomfortable or do not adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

DA claims a vote for ActionSA could mean EFF in power

Previously, Briefly News reported on the DA and ActionSA making negative comments about one another.

Members of the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA have their claws pointed at one another following some pretty brutal comments. According to DA Deputy Federal Council Chair Thomas Walters, a vote for ActionSA is a vote for the EFF.

His accusations come just days before the municipal elections and definitely pack a punch. In a letter, Walters claims current ActionSA leader Herman Meshaba unduly used his time as the mayor of Johannesburg to lobby for the EFF.

