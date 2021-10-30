Politicians Play Dirty: DA Claims a Vote for ActionSA Could Mean EFF in Power

The Democratic Alliance and ActionSA are facing off following remarks made by DA Deputy Federal Council Chair Thomas Walters

According to Walters, a vote of ActionSA is as good as a vote for the EFF

Action SA, however, has called the accusations laughable and accused the DA of being hypocritical

Members of the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA have their claws pointed at one another following some pretty brutal comments. According to DA Deputy Federal Council Chair Thomas Walters, a vote for ActionSA is a vote for the EFF.

According to the Democratic Alliance, a vote for ActionSA is a vote for the EFF. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

His accusations come just days before the municipal elections and definitely pack a punch. In a letter, Walters claims current ActionSA leader Herman Meshaba unduley used his time as the Mayor of Johannesburg to lobby for the EFF., The Citizen reports.

"Mr Mashaba clearly sees the EFF as a partner, not a danger to the future of South Africa. EFF policies would take SA down the road to ruin, but Mr Mashaba sees them as a partner," he wrote.

Mashaba has since responded to the claims, calling the DA's stance "laughable" and "hypocritical" especially given the parties previously ubeat attidue at forming a coliition government with the EFF.

In recent weeks the DA has been having a go at lots of smaller parties, News 24 reports. One politician believes it may be party of the organisations larger strategy to win votes.

Haibo: Malema claims load shedding is an ANC plot to steal the election

In more news about political bad-mouthing, Briefly News previously reported that Julius Malema told scores of people in Mdantsane township, East London, that the ANC use strategically implementing rolling blackouts to steal the local elections.

He believes that the ruling party will use the blackouts to steal votes when the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) starts counting the ballots.

Malema justified his claims by using other African countries such as Uganda as an example where elections are not free and fair and vote tampering is common.

He warned party members to not let the ballot boxes out of their sight when the lights went out according to the Mail & Guardian.

Load shedding here to stay

Eskom has given up trying to end load shedding and are now focussing on minimising its impact on the economy.

The poor utility is battling to get ahead of the issues that plague its infrastructure with poor maintenance being the number one culprit for outages according to The Citizen.

Available energy has also declined to 65%, the parastatal's target is 70%.

In order to solve these problems, the company needs time and money, two things that are in short supply.

Source: Briefly.co.za