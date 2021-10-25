Haibo: Malema Claims Load Shedding Is an ANC Plot to Steal the Election

EFF leader Julius Malema has said that the ANC will use load shedding to physically steal votes when the lights are out

He accused the ruling party of implementing load shedding as a strategy to tamper with ballot papers

Eskom has given up on trying to end load shedding and are focusing on minimising its impact on the economy

EAST LONDON - Julius Malema told scores of people in Mdantsane township, East London, that the ANC use strategically implementing rolling blackouts to steal the local elections.

He believes that the ruling party will use the blackouts to steal votes when the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) starts counting the ballots.

Julius Malema told supporters that the ANC will use load shedding to physically steal votes.

Source: Twitter

Malema justified his claims by using other African countries such as Uganda as an example where elections are not free and fair and vote tampering is common.

He warned party members to not let the ballot boxes out of their sight when the lights went out according to the Mail & Guardian.

Load shedding here to stay

Eskom has given up trying to end load shedding and are now focussing on minimising its impact on the economy.

The poor utility is battling to get ahead of the issues that plague its infrastructure with poor maintenance being the number one culprit for outages according to The Citizen.

Available energy has also declined to 65%, the parastatal's target is 70%.

In order to solve these problems, the company needs time and money, two things that are in short supply.

