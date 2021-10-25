The AbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, has shown support for the Economic Freedom Fighters

He told Mthatha residents that the EFF would give them better living conditions and that is why they should give the party their votes

Dalindyebo was a previous supporter of the African National Congress as well as the Democratic Alliance

MTHATHA - AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has shown support for the Economic Freedom Fighters and has encouraged supporters to vote for the Red Berets in the upcoming municipal elections.

The AmaThembu King addressed supporters at an EFF rally over the weekend in Mthatha, Eastern Cape and even shared that the political organisation promised to purchase him a luxury car.

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo of the AbaThembu people has encouraged his constituents to vote for the EFF. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Dalindyebo shared with those gathered that the Commander in Chief of the EFF Julius Malema said he would buy him a Mercedes Benz ML. He called Malema's offer of a new car a "beautiful gesture", according to News24.

Dalindyebo told supporters that the EFF would provide them with a better standard of living and that is why they should vote for the Red Berets.

SABC News reports that Dalindyebo was a staunch supporter of the African National Congress, however, he seemingly fell out with the ruling party and showed support for the Democratic Alliance.

SA reacts to Dalindyebo's support of the EFF

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the AbaThembu King's newfound support of the EFF. Here's what they had to say:

Karilito Sithole said:

"Stop fooling people with this EFF, we went to school for free because of ANC, RDP houses, so let's vote for ANC."

Philip Banda said:

"An African King should never have joined colonialists like the DA."

Brian said:

"#voteEFF The only organisation that knows what the majority needs. South Africans are hurting and need healing and LAND EXPROPRIATION WITHOUT COMPENSATION, drinking WATER, a roof over our head and economic opportunities will be the soother right now. Let's make our ancestors proud."

Deon Gunter said:

"Cars and houses for votes, what a joke."

“These wine farms, they are ours": Malema promises to expropriate Stellenbosch wine farms

Briefly News previously reported that EFF leader Julius Malema's determination to take over all municipalities in South Africa led him to Kayamnandi in Stellenbosch, Western Cape to canvas for votes.

The Western Cape is has been run by the Democratic Alliance for a number of years and Malema is aware that winning the municipality would be difficult since the DA won with a majority of 78% in 2016.

He told his supporters at an EFF rally on Thursday that he would be happy if the party got at least five more votes at the municipal elections on 1 November, according to TimesLIVE.

Malema told supporters that he plans to change Stellenbosch from a racist town. He said that he planned to make Stellenbosch a better place for all people living in it, whether white, Indian, black or coloured.

Source: Briefly.co.za