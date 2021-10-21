Julius Malema recently held an EFF rally in the Pixley Ka Seme District of the Northern Cape

Noting a handful of people wearing ANC t-shirts, Malema took shots at them, saying they lacked leadership

Mzansi social media users flooded the party's mentions as others attempted to take jibes at Malema

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

People wearing ANC t-shirts, who decided to appear at a recent EFF rally in the Renosterberg Local Municipality in Northern Cape, were not spared by Julius Malema's sharp tongue.

Malema's visit to the area on Monday, 18 October, came just two weeks before the local general elections on 1 November.

EFF leader Julius Malema did not hold back as he took a jibe at ANC supporters at a recent rally. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica.

Source: Twitter

A video of the politician's address, during which he makes slight remarks at a sparse group of people in ANC t-shirts, is doing the rounds on social media.

The caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"CIC, @Julius_S_Malema, welcoming yellow t-shirts wearing people who attended our meeting. We understand that people are hungry for leadership, and only the EFF has leadership in this entire country. #LandAndJobsManje #VoteEFF."

The former ANC Youth League leader is heard saying the party is happy to see supporters of the opposing party in attendance as "they know where to find true leadership."

Malema added that they saw the need to show up because an ANC leader in their ward went MIA which, as a result, leaves them missing a leader.

“How can EFF people wear EFF t-shirts and go to an ANC rally? We would never do that because we are proper upstairs. We have our own leaders.”

Mzansi social media users had plenty to say, with others, too, grabbing the opportunity to level shots at Malema.

Non-EFF supporters trash Malema's remarks

Briefly News jumps into the comments to bring readers all the colourful reactions to the politician's remarks.

@Melikhaya_Majik wrote:

"How can your leadership call old people improper upstairs."

@FelicityKweni said:

"I was among those people who were in yellow t-shirts. We heard you're giving RDP houses away in Sandton, we came for ours."

@LindaManamela1 added:

"This is true. There is no normal EFF member who could put on EFF T-shirt and go to attend ANC rally or community meeting. This is a SIGN OF LACK. They lack something HUGE in their head."

Source: Briefly.co.za