Mzanzi took to Twitter in outrage following a complaint sent to SA's Public Protector, which revealed that a local municipality employs managers with Grade 11 as their highest qualification

South Africans were frustrated beyond belief as many have been focusing their lives around their tertiary education just to find out that a 'connection' is all you need

'Grade 11' has been trending on Twitter since the above was released as Saffas demand to know why and how these municipal workers got their jobs

The country has taken to the Twitter streets about having to grind for their money. A complaint was recently lodged with South Africa’s Public Protector about unqualified municipal managers getting jobs for having family members in all the right places.

The term “I know a guy” may have more weight behind it than we thought. Although many Saffas trade time, money and freedom for books and lectures, it seems some simply need to shake the right hands in order to achieve their goals.

Some may not agree with this approach but who are we to judge the method in which a person pursues their goals?

The Disobotla Municipality has gained quite a reputation online after it was revealed that it hired people with only Grade 11 in managerial positions. Image: GULSHAN KHAN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at one of the viral posts about the Disobotla Local Municipality below:

@LungiLDlamini wrote in response to the above:

"Nepotism and corruption, but then again it's what we have become accustomed to here in eMzansi."

@Nocxii0 shared:

"It's a family affair. Hebanna South Africa!!!"

@naturesdrip shared:

"It's like that in many municipalities. I know a lady with N2 of electrical engineering, she is a superintendent. Because her brother is an HR manager. Imagine if all these people are demoted to general workers and only people who are qualified occupy the positions."

@sandile_gqoboka asked:

"Is this for real???"

@KhutsoRebel believes:

"People need to stop voting ANC if they want South Africa to get better, ANC doesn't appreciate skills and qualifications."

@AbutiJosef asked:

"Like really? How do we expect a better service delivery?"

Source: Briefly.co.za