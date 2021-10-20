EFF leader Julius Malema has encouraged mining companies in the Northern Cape to provide residents in the rural area with basic services

The leader of the Red Berets stated that he was campaigning in rural areas to expose the bad state the African National Congress has left them in

Malema also made fun of people who came to the EFF rally in the Northern Cape dressed in ANC T-shirts

NORTHERN CAPE - EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema has urged mining companies in the Northern Cape province to take responsibility and help people in rural areas.

Malema was hot on the campaign trail in Gamorona village near Kuruman when he stated that mining companies should at least provide people in rural areas with water, electricity and proper sanitation, such as functional flushing toilets.

EFF leader Julius Malema mocked people who were dressed in ANC T-shirts at his EFF rally in the Northern Cape. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Gamorona village is an impoverished area that only has gravel roads instead of tar, only a few areas have electricity and residents in the area make us of ventilated pit latrines for toilets, according to a report by SABC News.

Malema told residents that his visit was intentional in order to expose the African National Congress and its treatment of people living in the rural areas. He added that ANC councillors do not care about people living in rural areas and the EFF would help them and provide the services they need, including jobs.

Malema teases people who wear ANC T-shirts at EFF rallies

While addressing a crowd in the Northern Cape, Malema told his supporters not to be alarmed at the people who are at the EFF rally dressed in ANC T-shirts.

The leader of the Red Berets jokingly said that there are there because they are looking for proper leadership, that their own leaders have abandoned them and they have now turned to the EFF, according to The Citizen.

"When they heard the leaders of the EFF were coming, they had to come too because they know where leaders are found," said Malema.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Malema's visit to the Northern Cape:

@Dipolelo_1 said:

" Julius is problematic."

@Perrylenga16 said:

"EFF will win the elections this time and I'm so happy, I can't wait for 1 November to welcome our new leader Julius Malema as our president."

@LindaManamela1 said:

"This is true. There is no normal EFF member who could put on EFF T-shirt and go to attend ANC rally or community meeting. This is a SIGN OF LACK. They lack something HUGE in their head."

@Kgatha_tso said:

"Truly speaking, EFF ke mokgatlo wa batho le badimo. Everywhere we go, it shows people are starting to understand our language. @Julius_S_Malema is a real son of the soil and thank you for that."

Source: Briefly.co.za