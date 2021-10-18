Metsimaholo Local Municipality residents have been urged by the leader of the Red Berets, Julius Malema, to make municipal land theirs

Malema was in the Free State over the weekend on a mission to secure votes when he told residents that the municipal farmland belongs to them

Malema also assured residents that once the EFF is in power, the party will make sure that residents will have adequate housing and services provided to them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MOOIDRAAI - Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, was hot on the campaign trail with municipal elections just a few weeks away.

While visiting Mooidraai in the Free State over the weekend, the leader of the Red Berets urged residents to occupy vacant land.

EFF's Julius Malema says the party will fight crime by requiring criminals to submit their DNA. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Malema made the same call last year when he encouraged residents in the Moodraai area to occupy municipal farmland.

Malema also assured residents that if they occupy the land when the EFF is elected to run the municipality, the party will provide occupants with services as well as houses, reports SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Malema further told residents that they should continue occupying the land because it belongs to them.

The Metsimaholo Local Municipality tried to have the families who are currently occupying the land evicted, however, the court application was dismissed after the EFF in the Free State got an interdict against the municipality and asked the courts to let the families live on the land.

EFF wants to change SASSA

While visiting Bothaville in the Free State, Malema told the resident that the party is planning to improve the municipality.

Malema also stated that if the EFF were to be given a chance, the party would reshape the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) system in such a way that people from impoverished backgrounds will not have to pay for basic services, reports EWN.

Malema added that the current system does not work for the people because it is run by the African National Congress.

EFF has a plan to fight crime

While on the campaign trail in Senekal in the Free State over the weekend, Malema told residents that the party would make it a requirement for offenders to submit their DNA.

Malema believes that this regulation will help curb crime as South African currently has a massive backlog of sexual offences cases. This has resulted in over 200 000 cases still pending and not yet solved.

Malema also stated that it is unacceptable that 42% of dockets have gone missing.

EFF supporter schools man who tried to mock him, gets Julius Malema's approval

Briefly News previously reported that it was a serious argument between a member of Economic Freedom Fighters and one local guy. The man in the car asks the man in red if he can help him choose which party to vote for next month.

The guy, who seems intoxicated, hits back in a serious yet hilarious manner. He tells the driver it’s up to him to make his choice if he likes Orlando Pirates or not.

As the argument continues, the fighter becomes furious and verbally attacks the car owner, saying he is not a child but a dignified father.

The viral clip found its way to the internet courtesy of EFF CIC Julius Malema, who nicely captioned the clip.

What really attracted many social media users is the fact the man in the EFF colours tells the driver, “Don’t be sorry but be careful.” Malema wrote:

“Mockery went wrong, dealt with decisively. Cut bloody fool. #VoteEFF #LandAndJobsManje”

Source: Briefly.co.za