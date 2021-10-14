EFF Supporter Schools Man Who Tried to Mock Him, Gets Julius Malema's Approval

One brave Economic Freedom Fighters member is the talk of the town as he reprimanded a driver who asked him which party to vote for

The video clip was shared by EFF CIC Julius Malema who seems impressed and approves if the clip in which his member calmly dealt with the questions from the driver

Looking at the reactions, many social media peeps like the response “Don’t be sorry, be careful” as he left the disappointed motorist

It’s a serious argument between a member of Economic Freedom Fighters and one local guy. The man in the car asks the man in red if he can help him choose which party to vote for next month.

The guy, who seems intoxicated, hits back in a serious yet hilarious manner. He tells the driver it’s up to him to make his choice if he likes Orlando Pirates or not.

As the argument continues, the fighter becomes furious and verbally attacks the car owner, saying he is not a child but a dignified father. The viral clip found its way to the internet courtesy of EFF CIC Julius Malema, who nicely captioned the clip.

What really attracted many social media users is the fact the man in the EFF colours tells the driver, “Don’t be sorry but be careful.” Malema wrote:

“Mockery went wrong, dealt with decisively. Cut bloody fool. #VoteEFF #LandAndJobsManje”

The post reads:

@KevTheMan40 said:

“He's so drunk I don't even think he remembers this, he could've gotten hurt if the guy in the car wasn't so relaxed.”

@Tyler_Cooper38 said:

“How can you equate politics to sports? Lol, this makes no sense, especially considering that it's the future of your country on the line.”

@LindelwaMabuza said:

“Dealt with decisively.”

@TTDogSA said:

“I suspect he wanted to make fool of him. He wanted to toy around and he found him ready.”

@NjabuloSizwe said:

“Don’t be sorry be careful.”

@TIMaledi said:

“When you are an adult, you can't be asking who must I vote for?”

@Godfrey2011 said:

“This guy deserves to be a councillor.”

Mzansi laughs at embarrassed female EFF supporter who shouted "Viva ANC"

In a related article, Briefly News wrote that the campaign for votes is already in full swing but the African National Congress hasn’t stopped taking jibes at opposing parties.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula caused a stir on social media after posting a video of an embarrassed member of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The EFF lady is spotted in a viral video clip trying to hype up the crowd as she takes the podium, but they were flabbergasted as she shouted, “Viva ANC, Viva!”

The woman is in full EFF regalia and she later asked the crowd not to laugh at her, but it was too late. There is a massive number of comments on the clip.

