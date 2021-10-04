“Definitely David”: Saffas Share Who They Would Be as Bible Characters

South Africans are reacting to a social media question on which character they would prefer to become in the Bible

Many people are reacting to the post uploaded by Briefly News on Facebook and Mzansi peeps are also explaining their choices

From Noah, David, God to Enoch, there are different reactions to the question and we select a few reactions and bring this story

Local social media users are reacting to a question posed by Briefly News on digital platforms. This website asked followers what character or person would they be in the Bible.

There are lots of different reactions from the South African online community and we select a few from the netizens. From David to Noah, Ruth and God, local saffas are sharing their preferred names and reasons behind their choices.

Briefly News wrote on Facebook:

“If you could be anyone in the Bible, who would you be and why?”

So many locals are sharing their preferred Bible characters.

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Nhlakanipho Mhlanga said:

“Enoch, because he walked with God until he was no more.”

@Philip Rakgetse said:

“Phillip"He was not famous"and he respected God.”

@Tomu Siya said:

“Definitely David. His story is too relatable and I’d love to also know things he’d do differently. He would have the best relationship tips. Both with the ladies and God.”

@Mandla Qoza said:

“I would say Job, I'm already living his life. I'm just hoping that in the end, it will turn out the same way.”

@Mirriam Tlome said:

“Noah he witnessed something no man ever witnessed and ever will and survived the flood.”

@prince Mosikare said:

“I would like to be one of the Three wise men. Their task was easy and with little risk. Travel, go send the message and leave gifts with parents and bye.”

@Mamaila Zayenda said:

“Mary because my oh my, what an honour it was to carry the Messiah. This woman was so highly favoured

@Nomsa Buthelezi said:

“Me I will be God...so that I can protect everyone and give them love.”

@Sfiso Popoli said:

“The man who was swallowed by a big fish but did not die. Instead, he prayed to God. I want that invincible powers..”

@Soldat Sakhi said:

“My heart is with Apostle Paul because of his work in establishing the gospel, the hardships he went through and also for shaping Christianity as most of the fundamental doctrines are found in his epistles.”

@Karabo Winston said:

“No one because it was a fiction made to make us live with fear.”

