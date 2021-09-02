A Zimbabwean prophet has ruffled feathers by claiming that God told him that a certain Mzansi socialite was called to preach the Gospel

Although he did not name the socialite, he said that her initials were 'K.M' and many assumed it was Khanyi Mbau

The prophet said that people should pray for her so that she could receive her calling as soon as possible

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As if Khanyi Mbau’s life and drama could not get more bizarre, a prophet recently said that the socialite was destined to be a powerful woman of Christ.

Mzansi social media users believe a prophet has made a prophecy about Khanyi Mbau. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Although the Zimbabwean pastor did not specifically name Khanyi, he said that a Mzansi socialite with the initials ‘KM’ was called to preach the gospel.

ZAlebs reported that the prophet said:

“We must continue to pray for celebrities in South Africa. There is a certain young lady...I don’t know whether the term young lady would apply to her, but she’s a socialite. She has been involved with very prominent men in the past. The spirit of God sent me. I’ve seen her several times in the past in a vision. I wanted to speak about her some time last of last year - in 2019 - but the Holy Spirit told me not to talk about her yet. The spirit of God says I must speak about her now.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He went on to say that God would use her as a mighty voice to advance the kingdom of Christ. He said that the woman he is talking about posts pictures of herself in many beautiful locations. He reiterated that her initials were 'K.M' and it was now time for her to rise up.

Many took to the comments section to express that they believed he was talking about Khanyi. The full prophecy can be watched on the prophet’s YouTube channel.

Khanyi Mbau leaves Kudzai in Dubai, flies back to father’s grave in Mzansi

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau left Mzansi shook on Tuesday evening after she upped and left her holiday in Dubai with her bae Kudzai Mushonga.

According to reports, the media personality walked out with just a handbag and flew back to South Africa without alerting Mushonga.

The horrified Mushonga trended overnight as he went on Instagram Live to cry about the situation.

He confessed that he was in shock that Khanyi would leave him like that and said he did not deserve such treatment.

However, it seems something big went down between the pair because Khanyi’s brother, Lasizwe hinted on his social media account that something was amiss.

In addition when Mbau landed in Mzansi, she was picked up by Lasizwe and pair went straight to their father’s grave.

Source: Briefly.co.za