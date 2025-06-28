Obesity rates in South Africa have increased over the last 30 years

The increasing numbers and biological resistance to weight loss complicates obesity management

Briefly News attended the CKM Africa Summit to understand the importance of addressing obesity through education and innovative treatments

Doctors from across Africa descended into Cape Town for the Cardio Kidney Metabolic (CKM) Africa Summit on June 28-29, 2025.

The urgency of one issue dominated discussions: the growing epidemic of obesity in South Africa. Sponsored by Novo Nordisk, a key player in diabetes care and weight management, the summit brought together a panel of leading doctors from across the continent to address this pressing health crisis.

Briefly News attended the CKM Africa Summit that addressed obesity.

Source: UGC

Obesity, often regarded as a silent killer, has steadily emerged as one of South Africa's most significant public health challenges.

How does obesity affect South Africans?

Professor Samir Assaad, a medical professional from Egypt, highlighted that obesity rates have tripled over the last three decades, with South Africa standing out as one of the worst affected nations. This statistic shows a population increasingly at risk from related health complications, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

Professor Arya Sharma, Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the University of Alberta, shared insights into the biological complexities surrounding obesity:

“The more weight you lose, the harder the body will fight back,” he said, explaining the body's inherent resistance to weight loss. He referred to the hedonic system, the brain's reward pathway, which prompts individuals to eat even when they aren't hungry. This struggle within the body, combined with the influence of external factors, makes obesity a multifaceted challenge.

Is obesity treatment effective?

The summit emphasised that traditional methods of addressing obesity often fall short. Many individuals regain lost weight within a year, and by the fifth year, nearly 80% have reverted to their previous weight, a reality addressed by Dr. Marisa Noeth, a Specialist Physician from Pretoria. She urged doctors to approach conversations about obesity with sensitivity, suggesting they seek permission from patients to discuss their weight:

“Don’t just assume a patient wants to discuss it,” she cautioned.

One of the summit's key discussions was on the emerging pharmacological treatments designed to assist with weight management.

Professor Sharma said:

“New medications are interacting with the biology of the hedonic and homeostatic system; this is why they work.”

These innovative treatments have the potential to aid weight loss by targeting the biological mechanisms that drive overeating, yet they are not a panacea. Residual cardiovascular risks persist, especially among individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Future solutions for obesity treatment

As experts gathered to strategise solutions amid the rainy, wet, and cold weather of Cape Town, it became clear that tackling obesity in South Africa requires collaboration across disciplines. Medical professionals, policymakers, and community leaders must unite to address the root causes of this epidemic. Education and awareness campaigns that focus on healthy eating, regular physical activity, and the psychological abs physiological aspects of eating are vital.

