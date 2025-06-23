Tsepo Dladla completed a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree after losing his vision during his studies, overcoming numerous medical challenges and setbacks

Despite being excluded for poor academic performance in 2020, Dladla returned to complete his studies, thanks to support from his faculty and the UP Access, Disability, and Inclusion Services (ADIS) unit

Now a public health professional, Dladla is finishing his community service in the Eastern Cape and aims to serve in the public sector before transitioning to private practice

A young South African graduate has successfully completed a Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree despite losing his vision unexpectedly during his studies.

A man from the University of Pretoria shared how he overcame blindness to earn his dental degree.

South African graduate triumphs with dental surgery degree

In 2017, Tsepo Dladla enrolled at the University of Pretoria (UP) to pursue a Bachelor of Dental Surgery, driven by a single goal: to forge a career in health sciences and serve communities, following in the footsteps of his grandmother, a professional nurse, and his mother, a food service manager, both of whom worked in the public health sector.

After an uncertain journey filled with medical setbacks, exclusion, and perseverance, he eventually crossed the stage to obtain that degree eight years later, in May 2025. Dladla's first year of school was the start of a harrowing and unpredictable journey that put not just his academic prowess but also his patience, resilience, and health to the test.

“During my first year, my vision deteriorated rapidly until I was eventually declared legally blind,” he recalls. “Every day I would wake up and it would be worse than the day before," said Dladla in a media statement seen by Briefly News.

Young man overcomes vision loss to pursue dental degree

Dladla had been wearing glasses since matriculation, but his vision deteriorated so rapidly that prescription drugs were no longer useful in a few months. What was causing his eyesight to deteriorate was unknown at the time. His problem had gotten so bad that non-invasive therapy was no longer an option by the time he was sent to Steve Biko Academic Hospital and was diagnosed with corneal scarring.

“By the time it got to that point, where I was supposed to have the non-invasive treatment, they told me that procedure wouldn’t help at that stage. The condition had worsened, and the only option was to get a corneal transplant.”

As a Faculty of Health Sciences student at risk of academic exclusion, Dladla was able to present his case at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital and was added to the priority waiting list for a transplant. Despite receiving his first transplant later that year, he says balancing his academic responsibilities with surgeries, recovery, and continuous medical care became overwhelming.

“I remember the first year that I got the surgery; I was out for months. I didn’t go to school for months,” he said.

In 2020, he was ultimately excluded for poor academic performance and declared medically unfit to continue his studies. Dladla returned home to Mpumalanga, where he resumed his medical treatments and gradually started regaining his sight.

Determined to continue his education, he provided proof of his medical progress in 2021 and applied for readmission. His application was accepted. The path back to his studies was challenging, but the support from his faculty and the UP Access, Disability, and Inclusion Services (ADIS) unit proved to be a lifeline.

Dladla credits ADIS support for success in dental degree

He highlighted the importance of time-sensitive degrees, citing ADIS's provision of proper documentation, allowing them extra time to cover their work without penalty for missing classes.

Dladla says this support allowed him to attend follow-up appointments, secure additional time for assessments and receive assistive equipment, including a new laptop with upgraded specifications.

“That changed everything for me. I don’t think I would have made it without that type of service and support.”

Dladla, a public health professional, credits his peers and lecturers for helping him navigate difficult periods. He completed his qualification and is currently completing his community service year in the Eastern Cape. Dladla sees his current work as a full-circle moment, benefiting from the public health system.

He hopes to continue serving in the public sector while slowly working towards private practice within a decade. His journey has taught him about timing, patience, and perseverance.

A man from the University of Pretoria shared his story of overcoming blindness, which earned him a dental degree.

