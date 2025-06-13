"I Made It Out Alive": Lone Survivor of Air India Crash Shares Harrowing Account

An Air India passenger plane crashed and killed 241 passengers and crew members on Thursday, 11 June

It was later discovered that only one passenger on the plane, a British man, survived the horrific plane crash

He is currently recovering at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, where he received care and support

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is the only passenger out of 241 passengers who walked away alive after the Air India Dreamliner crashed into a student hostel in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 11 June 2025. In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh recounted the terrifying moments that led to the disaster.

Ramesh said that his brother was seated in a different row. Image: Piers Morgan/X

Source: Twitter

How did the plane crash?

The British national of Indian origin was travelling with his brother, Ajay Kumar Rakesh, who tragically did not survive. Ramesh said that his brother was seated in a different row. He said he still didn't know how he made it out of the crash alive.

The plane was scheduled to land in London but lost altitude and crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar.

Describing the moments before the crash, he said that after take-off, the aircraft seemed to stall briefly. Then it suddenly nosedived and crashed into the building. He said that he was seated on the other side of where the plane hit, which saved him.

Recovering in the hospital

Despite injuries, Ramesh was seen walking away from the wreckage. He is currently recovering at a hospital in Ahmedabad, where he is receiving care and support.

Prime Minister Modi also visited other injured victims, many of whom are students of BJ Medical College, whose hostel bore the brunt of the impact during lunchtime.

Despite injuries, Ramesh was seen walking away from the wreckage. Image: hitmayn51/X

Source: Twitter

Netizens weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the horrific crash.

Sello Griffths Moloantoa said:

"The more I grow, the more I realize that there's really nothing we can do to prevent death, No amount of prayer or precaution can prevent it. When it's time, it's time."

Oscar Tshukudu said:

"We all came with a return ticket, just we don’t know the date of our departure!"

Samira Pearl Yusuf said

"This is so heart-rending and speaks to reality of death being the finality to life. My heartfelt condolences to every family whose loved ones were lost in this horrific crash. May their creator grant them the fortitude to beat these irreparable losses."

Deborah Gwynne said:

"I thought he had jumped. That thing went up in flames. How could it be he survived?"

Reeloaded Lee said:

"Personally I think it’s never good idea for an entire family or anyone related to use the same transport at once … condolences 💐 this is sad."

TellYour SonThis said:

"If there is an agreement between the kingdom of Light and the kingdom of darkness that it's time to go, you will go even if you are sitting under the tree. The pilot and those who do pre take off inspection should not be blamed."

Patrick Ochen said:

"When you are a family, it's not ideal to board the same aircraft even if you want to go to heaven at once. Take different flights."

Cynthia Claire said:

"It's the number of the flight I'm watching along with the survivors seat number."

Pilot Killed After Aircraft Accident

In another article, Briefly News reported that the pilot of an aircraft was killed after it crashed shortly after takeoff at Lanseria International.

Airport Investigations are underway into what caused the accident at the Gauteng airport on 5 June 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News