A light aircraft with a single occupant inside crashed in Limpopo after departing from Mpumalanga

The private pilot onboard was killed in the crash after being reported missing two days earlier on 16 October

A search and rescue operation was launched, uncovering the gyrocopter wreckage at Witvlag Songozwi

Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene told Briefly News an inquest was opened

A SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) preliminary report will be released within 30 days of a fatal light aircraft crash in Limpopo. Images: Nkululeko Nyembezi, Supplied

Source: UGC

LOUIS TRICHARDT — The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is investigating a light aircraft accident after a gyrocopter that went missing from Mpumalanga was recovered in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

The pilot, who departed from Mbombela in Mpumalanga two days earlier, was found burnt beyond recognition in the wreckage after an exhaustive search.

Light aircraft crash probe underway

Since then, SACAA's accident and incident investigation division (AIID) investigators, dispatched to gather more information at the scene on Thursday, 17 October 2024, have been working to determine the cause of the crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The AIID will issue a preliminary report 30 days from the day of the accident," SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola told Briefly News.

The Aeronautical branch of South African Search and Rescue, the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC), received an alert about the private flight wreckage and initiated an operation to locate the missing pilot.

The effort was coordinated with the South African Police Service (SAPS) Airwing, the volunteer search and rescue unit Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA) and local pilots.

Speaking to Briefly News, Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said an inquest docket was registered with Makhado province in the Vhembe district on 18 October.

Chuene said a preliminary report showed that Minnaar's private flight and cell phone suddenly lost signal in transit to Musina from Nelspruit.

"Upon investigation, it was discovered that the private [aircraft] crashed at Witvlag Songozwi, next to the Vodacom tower. A body burned beyond recognition was recovered.

"The body is suspected to be that of Gerhard Minnaar, a white male who was reported missing. The investigation is ongoing," said Chuene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News