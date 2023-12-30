Two aircraft recently collided over Carletonville, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives

The Civil Aviation Authority’s Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mid-air collision

South Africans were taken aback by the accident and many raised questions on social media

South Africans were dumfounded by an aircraft collision in Carletonville, Gauteng. Images: Stock photos

GAUTENG - Two aircraft, an Air Tractor and a Cessna 182 collided mid-air over Carletonville, leading to the deaths of three people.

Aircraft crash investigation launched

According to SABCNews, the Civil Aviation Authority’s Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances behind this heartbreaking event.

The collision, which completely destroyed both planes, involved a Cessna carrying a pilot and a passenger, and an Air Tractor with one occupant.

Emergency services rush to the scene

Emergency services responded to the crash site to address the aftermath of the tragic incident.

AIID is actively gathering evidence to understand the factors leading to the mid-air collision. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days.

Collision leaves SA dumbfounded

The public awaits further details to shed light on the tragic event and many people are questioning safety measures in the aviation sector.

Read a few comments below:

Mandla Hlengani said:

"It means airport people must organise to go and bury the deceased."

Tom Malefane suggested:

"Were their radars working? Check the black boxes and the pilot checklist."

Tirelo Chepete wrote:

"Helang, air collision. This world bathong. Very sad."

Itumeleng Sekhonyana mentioned:

"Something doesn't add up here. A plane is too big. Are you telling me neither of the pilots saw the other plane? I am not being insensitive but let's be realistic here."

Bopapago Marameng added:

"But someone's grandma has been flying a broom for over 5 decades in the darkest nights and stormy weather, but hasn't caused even a single accident!"

