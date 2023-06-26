The Western Cape Police has launched an investigation into the suspicious discovery of a man's body in a car boot

The man was reportedly found in Mitchell's Plain at the Cape Flats with his hands and feet tied

South Africans are alarmed at the discovery and said they thought Cape Town was a safe city

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have launched an investigation into a bizarre case. The police stated that an unknown man's body was found inside a car boot in Mitchell's Plain at the Cape Flats.

The Cape Town police launched a murder investigation after a man was found in his car boot. Images: Ashley Cooper & Daniel Grill

Source: Getty Images

Cape Flats residents make a suspicious discovery

According to SABC News, Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says community members called the police after noticing a suspicious-looking vehicle.

They found the deceased man inside the car boot with his hands and feet bound.

Twigg stated that the police are investigating a case of murder, and they have not arrested any suspects yet.

Man found in car boot allegedly reported as missing

Community policing forum chairperson Byron De Villiers told News24 that the man's vehicle was found outside a house.

De Villiers alleged that the deceased man was reported missing at the Lentegeur police station on Thursday, 22 June, but Wiggs has not confirmed this claim.

The man was reportedly found in his silver Renault a few streets from his residence. De Villiers speculates that he might have been a hijacking victim. He also added that the deceased had no affiliations to gangs.

South Africans shocked at the discovery of a man in his car boot

Mandl'endoda Ndlazi said:

"SA will never run dry of shocking stories."

Genesis Major Thorry said:

" People are now making movie scenes turn into reality."

Thabiso Ntsenyeho

"Yhooo, Cape Town starting again."

Mavhungu Mark Mulaudzi said:

"The DA have to admit that they can't govern."

EmperorIsago Seelamo

"I thought Cape Town is a safe city ‍♂️."

