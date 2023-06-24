Six people were tragically killed in a car crash between a Toyota minibus taxi and a Toyota bakkie

The horrific incident happened near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning

The provincial police are investigating the accident, and a case of culpable homicide was opened

Six people died in a horrific accident in the Eastern Cape. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

EAST LONDON - Six people died, and seven were injured in a collision between a Toyota Quantum and a bakkie on the R61 route near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Department of Transport in the province said the bakkie was transporting five people headed to a traditional event at a nearby village on Saturday.

It is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the stationary minibus taxi while offloading passengers.

According to EWN, the department's spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, added that all five male passengers in the bakkie died on the scene.

The injured people were reportedly taken to the Mthatha Regional Hospital for medical care, reported News24.

Binqose added that the Ngqeleni SAPS is investigating a case of culpable homicide.

South African citizens weigh in on the fatal collision

Odwa Yilani said:

"EC has turned into death zone due to the negligence of some drivers that left families grieving for their love ones. May their souls Rest In Peace."

Nadia Mutasa commented:

"Shame may their souls rest in peace."

Shadreck K Mulli posted:

"Sad news. These people were probably going to work for their family, unlike those billionaires who were going to water for just funny."

Mohlalefi Tladi wrote:

"Minibus taxis are always involved in accidents. I wonder why."

Sibongiseni Ndlovu stated:

"Condolences friends and family."

