A toddler believed to be two years old burned to death in a house fire in Johannesburg

The police are investigating the circumstances of the death at the house, which was inhabited by squatters

South African citizens were horrified by the news of the brutal death of the child and posted their sympathies online

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A toddler burned to death in Ferreirasdorp, Johannesburg. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A child has died in a house fire in Ferreirasdorp in Johannesburg.

The tragic incident occurred Thursday night at a seven-bedroom house occupied by squatters, reported TimesLIVE.

Emergency medical services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the cause of the blaze, which claimed the two-year-old's life is unknown.

Johannesburg firefighters discover child burnt to death

Khumalo added that firefighters arrived at the scene at 9pm, and the police responded to the call to investigate. According to JacarandaFM, no other deaths or injuries were reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Johannesburg EMS has urged residents to exercise caution when using candles during power cuts.

“The City of Johannesburg EMS urges residents to be extra cautious when using candles, various lighting sources, and electrical appliances. They are also urged not to leave these lighting sources and appliances unattended. Electrical appliances must be switched off during load shedding to avoid fire incidents.”

SA citizens weigh in on the toddler's horrific death

Mpogeng Jack Raphela mentioned:

"The best way to solve a problem is to nip it in the bud. By attempting to remove the squatters there, Kenny Kunene was responding to the symptom of the problem, not the root problem."

Elizabeth Blanche commented:

"Innocent child with a bright future died of carelessness and the government is not to blame."

Nyembezi Ncongwane stated:

"This is the kind of news I really wish not to read or even hear about - and so hope that they don't have to happen, may your soul rest in peace little one."

Joe Zama Thomas added:

"Kenny Kunene went there to remove them, but they refused. We can't keep blaming the government."

Joe Zama Thomas asked:

"Elizabeth Blanche have you seen how those people stone the police when they go there to remove them."

3 Initiates burn to death after hut catches fire at illegal Buffalo City, Eastern Cape traditional school

In another story, Briefly News reported that three initiates burnt to death when they failed to escape their hut after it caught fire in Buffalo City, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday, 20 June.

The details are still unclear but it is said that the fire started outside. The initiates were 17 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News