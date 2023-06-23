A helicopter in a township caught the attention of TikTokkers as it literally drove through the streets

Many on the socials bowed down to the creativity and ingenuity of the person who designed the flightless "chopper"

Many are showing love for the country, praising the uniqueness of Mzansi's citizens

The hood will never be the same again as a chopper with a happy chap as the passenger was seen in the township. Image: @dipuomashigo842

Source: TikTok

Helicopters are normally found in the skies, but one kasi version was found driving around, much to the surprise of netizens!

The shiny black "helicopter" has virtual tongues wagging and peeps rolling on the floor with laughter.

Copter seen in hood passing by

In dipuomashigo841's clip, the helicopter car is seen driving through an unidentified township.

A closer look reveals that a grinning young boy was the lucky passenger being chauffered in the kasi chopper.

As it drives away, the little boy looks back at the camera, evidently pleased with his unforgettable experience.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi reacted wholesomely to the chopper that was deployed on the streets, with some not getting over the marvellous contraption.

Creativity of chopper's creator given round of applause

Odi couldn't believe that people were just passing by. He said:

"The way people are casually strolling and not shocked. I'd never get used to seeing this."

Zeldastar11 called on the army to take note. She commented:

"The army of South Africa must take tips here."

Dakalo Tahula showed love for living in Satafrika. He added:

"I'll never leave this country!"

William gave props to the person that built the helicopter from scratch. He pointed out:

"Our generation is slowly advancing in terms of creativity"

Matimba Makhubele took his hat off for being proudly South African. He joined in:

"I really love this country surely!"

SMC Smart Sniper said that the chopper should take to the skies. He remarked :

"We see that it drives. Now let's get the propeller spinning!"

