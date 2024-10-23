The famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni has made headlines once again on social media as she exposed an unknown woman

The Gobela posted a DM that a woman named Pearl Mbatha sent to her husband, along with her response to the lady

Many netizens flooded the comment section to react to Gogo Skhotheni's post and response

Gogo Skhotheni revealed a woman who sent her husband a DM. Image: @pearl_mbathah, @gogoskhotheni

Bathong! Gogo Skhotheni is now releasing files on social media regarding women who fearlessly slide in their "man's" DMs.

Gogo Skhotheni exposes a woman on social media

Social media has been buzzing, and Gogo Skhotheni makes headlines once again after she admitted that she had moved on while in a relationship with her husband, Monde Shange.

Recently, the popular Gobela exposed a woman named Pearl Mbatha for sliding in her husband's DMs after their recent episode on her podcast. Unknown to the woman that Gogo Skhotheni has access to Monde's social media pages, Pearl sent a message to him, which was viewed by the DJ and responded to her, but that didn't end there as Gogo Skhotheni posted the chat on her social media page.

Online user Ladylondie posted the exposed chats on her Facebook page and captioned them:

"After Yesterday’s Episode Kwi Venting Podcast, Pearl Took It Upon Herself To Give Monde Feedback Via DM, Not Aware Skhotheni Has All His Social Media Logins & She Checks."

See the post below:

SA reacts to the DMs

Many netizens' reactions to the DM Gogo Skhotheni's post flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

Basetsana Nene commented:

"It may seem funny, however, the “ex-wife” or wife is wrong for having access to Monde’s personal things. That alone is abuse towards the guy. It shows there’s zero respect for him in the relationship. It’s giving “Ngisadlisiwe” very uncalled for."

Munku Ka Mshengu Shabalala replied:

"But there's nothing wrong she said mos?Pearl has spoken the truth."

Saney Mbokazi responded:

"My question is, for how long will Monde be the bait to attract more likes and views... The humiliation as a man, the disrespect, and many more taken away as a man will have to tolerate in the name of making money... Haibo noba kuyadlalwa or senziwa izilima kodwa why can't the tables be turned."

Mia Vhutali Na Vhuthuhawe wrote:

"If only we can just ignore those two lunatics the better shame."

Priscilla Malman said:

"Ziyakhala, it's nice to have private family issues and relationships."

Zanokhanyo Novazi replied:

"These two lie a lot, i feel like they’re doing this for views. The last time they lied on national TV saying there’s gonna be a second husband, kanti, it was all scripted."

