A video of Gogo Skhotheni's body just before going under the knife is topping social media trends

The famous sangoma traded her muffin top for the famous BBL in Turkey, but Mzansi claims she could have considered something else

Netizens threw shade at Gogo Skhotheni for going under the knife, saying she could have achieved her dream body in the gym instead

Peeps said Gogo Skhotheni should have gone to the gym instead of Turkey. Images: gogo_skhotheni

Gogo Skhotheni's old body before getting a BBL had netizens scratching their heads.

What did Gogo Skhotheni look like before her BBL?

Months after going under the knife for her dream body, Gogo Skhotheni is living her best life and is showing off her now-famous curves. But what did she look like before?

Though she has cleared her social media of her old photos before her BBL, gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, got his hands on a video taken just before Gogo Skhotheni's surgery.

Like many cosmetic surgeries, the famous sangoma's doctor marked several areas around her stomach and bums where they would remove the fat:

Mzansi reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's old body

Netizens claimed that Gogo Skhotheni could have achieved her dream body in the gym instead of spending money on surgery.

Despite the noise, haters have not stopped the famous sangoma from showing off her new look, and her fans can't get enough of the new her:

Sphe____ suggested:

"Guys, just go to the gym. What’s so hard about that?"

Ghostnoreturn said:

"Calorie deficit and weights would have transformed it in six months. The problem is we are lazy."

BeePaints wrote:

"There was nothing wrong with this body. She only needed the gym but her body, her rules."

isane881418 was worried:

"I don't think women realise how dangerous this BBL thing is."

Top_zaar posted:

"There's nothing wrong here; she only needed to hit the gym."

Gogo Skhotheni throws shade at Gogo Maweni

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Gogo Skhotheni speaking about her relationship with Gogo Maweni.

She said she forgives Maweni if she had a hand in her late son's death.

