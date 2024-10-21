Gogo Skhotheni has publicly apologised to Gogo Maweni for attacking her looks, admitting it was wrong to inflict pain based on appearances

In a recent episode of The Venting Podcast , Skhotheni reflected on her actions and acknowledged that Maweni did not choose her appearance, expressing regret for her comments

Additionally, Skhotheni stated she forgives Maweni if she had any involvement in the death of her son, Monde Shange Jr.

Gogo Skhotheni had a few things to get off her chest about her feud with fellow sangoma Gogo Maweni. The DJ apologised to Maweni for the nasty things she said about her on social media.

Gogo Skhotheni has opened up about her messy fallout with Gogo Maweni. Image: @gogo_skhotheni and @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni addresses beef with Gogo Maweni

Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, has admitted that she was wrong to attack Gogo Maweni based on her looks. After their public feud, the former friends are now sworn enemies.

Speaking during an episode of her popular show, The Venting Podcast, Gogo Skhotheni said she went below the burrel when she attacked Gogo Maweni for her looks. Skhotheni added that Maweni did not choose to look the way she does.

"What I didn’t like about myself was when I kept on inflicting the pain of her looks. That’s a downgrade for me.

Gogo Skhotheni talks about her son's death

Gogo Skhotheni also said she forgave Gogo Maweni if she had a hand in her son Monde Shange Jr's death. This stems from old videos of Gogo Maweni saying bad things about Monde Jr. She added:

"It’s okay if she did it; God forgives her. If she says she has a hand in my son’s death, God forgives her, and I forgive her."

Gogo Maweni under fire for saying bad things about Gogo Skhotheni's son

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the internet never forgets! Gogo Maweni is trending on social media after fans shared a short video of the glamourous sangoma seemingly saying bad things about her rivalry, Gogo Skotheni's sick child.

Gogo Maweni recently denied saying anything about The Venting Podcast host Gogo Skhotheni's child. She called on her fans and followers to bring evidence supporting the allegations and promised to pay R50K.

