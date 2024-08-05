Gogo Maweni Fires Back at Troll Dissing Her Looks After Sharing New Picture: “I Have No Pressure”
- Controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni confronted a social media troll who criticised her looks, asserting she was unfazed by the hate
- The star emphasised she wasn't raised in poverty and dismissed the troll's assumptions
- Mzansi's reactions included jokes about her potentially bewitching the critic
Gogo Maweni mopped the floor with a social media user who came after her looks in a recent picture. The flamboyant sangoma put the bully in his place and told him she was unfazed by the hate.
Gogo Maweni slams social media troll
Gogo Maweni had some extra time on her hands to deal with social media trolls with mouth diarrhoea. The fan who seemingly suggested that the star's money is not helping her look beautiful caught strays online.
The media personality took to her timeline to remind social media users that she did not grow up poor. She also noted that she was unfazed by the people who troll her because of how she looks. She wrote:
"Your biggest mistake is thinking I was brought up in poverty & I don’t know money, your second mistake is not minding your own business! I have no pressure!"
Mzansi reacts to Gogo Maweni's post
Social media users shared their thoughts on the heated exchange between Gogo Maweni and her follower. Many jokes about Gogo Maweni bewitching the fan.
@CKgagudi said:
"Mloye Koko wao nyatsa."
@bonakele_donald commented:
"Clearly, lena Gogo know you here on social media."
@kolobedale said:
"Moromele tokoloshe wena gogo."
@SizakeleMa43649 wrote:
"Fetch him wena dokotela🤣🤣🤣"
Gogo Maweni updates fans on another building project, Mzansi impressed
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one of Gogo Maweni's building projects is nearly complete. She gave fans a tour to see how things were going. Supporters were impressed and proud of how far she had come and praised her hard work.
Fans continue to marvel at Gogo Maweni's unmatched work ethic after sharing an update on one of her building projects. Having recently announced her pregnancy, the famous Sangoma gave followers a look into how construction is progressing, which appears to be near completion.
