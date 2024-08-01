DJ Sbu is unfazed by backlash over supporting Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina in the Miss SA controversy, stating he will continue to support her

He dismissed boycott calls against his energy drink Mofaya, saying they only promote the brand and Chidimma's candidacy

Many social media users praised him for standing his ground, while some criticised him for not supporting South Africans

DJ Sbu is unfazed by the massive backlash he is facing on social media after endorsing Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina in the controversial Miss SA pageant saga. The businessman said he is will keep supporting her.

DJ Sbu said he is unfazed by the calls to cancel his brand. Image: @djsbulive and @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu won't apologise for supporting Chidimma Adetshina

DJ Sbu has fired back at the calls to boycott her energy drink Mofaya after his video about supporting Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina. Several celebrities, including Lerato Kganyago, Somizi Mhlongo, and Pearl Thusi, have addressed the issue of the model's legitimacy in competing in the Miss SA pageant.

Responding to a post urging South Africans to boycott his energy drink, DJ Sbu said those focusing on cancelling Mofaya are marketing the brand. He also said he is unapologetic about his support for Chidimma. He wrote:

"You’re focusing on saying people must boycott MOFAYA as one of the official sponsors of #MissSA2024 – all you’re doing is marketing MOFAYA. And promoting Chidimma as top 13 finalist.

"We unapologetically believe in the potential of the African child. Boy or Girl we support our own and we will always be here to empower our youth unashamedly so. MISS SA2024 WE ARE WITH YOU PROUDLY!"

SA vows to keep supporting DJ Sbu

Social media users praised the Radio 2000 host for standing his ground. Many said they would keep supporting his hustle. However, some social media users called for him to support his people.

@Ntaliyane100 said:

"I'm proud of you bro. Now they will hate on you too."

@Thabang41880722 wrote:

"Proud of you groomsman may God bless you.I've inspired by you in my small business 🙏🙏 salute."

@Mpala12267685 commented:

"I'm going to buy 50 mofayas tomorrow for my birthday."

@Matimbachase wrote:

"We love you sbuda,,we are not in the business of destroying a black child....I didn't know people can hate themselves like this honestly."

Miss SA confirms Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina’s documents are legal

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the Miss South Africa organisation has confirmed that controversial finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina is a South African citizen. The confirmation comes after concerns raised by social media users arguing that she is a Nigerian citizen.

Miss South Africa has cleared concerns about Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship. The model faced massive backlash from social media users who claimed that she did not qualify to represent South Africa because her father is from Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News