DJ Sbu defended Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina, criticising South Africans for having double standards in the Miss SA pageant debate

He argues that the same scrutiny should be applied to others with foreign heritage in key sectors, emphasising that Chidimma is legally eligible

Social media reactions were mixed, with some supporting DJ Sbu's stance and others condemning him, referencing past controversies

DJ Sbu has added his two cents to the ongoing debate about Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's legitimacy to compete in the Miss South Africa pageant. The businessman and radio presenter accused South Africans of having double standards.

DJ Sbu defends Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina

South Africans are at odds as the debate about Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's legitimacy continues. Social media users made it clear they don't want her to compete in the Miss SA contest because of her father's Nigerian heritage. This is despite the confirmation that Chidimma's papers are legal.

Speaking in a video shared on X by a user with the handle @ThisIsColbert, the Radio 2000 host said South Africans should give the same energy they are giving to the young model to all the other people in key sectors who have parents from other countries. He said:

"What would help a man to hate on a young little girl who's pursuing a future & was born in SA, & who entered #MissSA2024 legitimately with her green barcoded ID book?"

SA responds to DJ Sbu's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to DJ Sbu's video. Some applauded him for speaking out, while others threatened to boycott him.

@DieBra5 said:

"We must stop buying that skambelele he is selling."

@LavitaSonOfGodd commented:

"Sense spoken … most people hating on her are going through depression.. anxiety… laziness to find jobs … relationship problems, so this topic makes them have something to bottle out their anger."

@Only_Botake wrote:

"Grootman @djsbu you'll have to respect us as a nation..... You destroyed Zahara now you wanna destroy her Country, stop bluffing with us sir..... We haven't properly forgiven you for what you did to Zahara."

@KhalzaKu added:

"Sbu is right…many “South Africans “ are mixed because SA during apartheid used to import labour from neighbouring countries just like now …its very rare to truly find a pure South African except for khoisan people!"

Julius Malema Says Chidimma Adetshina

Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina made it as a Miss South Africa finalist. Locals in Mzansi have not welcomed Chidimma Adetshina to the competition with open arms.

South Africans have expressed their disapproval of the half-Nigerian South African citizen Chidimma Adetshina, who became a Miss SA finalist. Julius Malema recently spoke out to defend Chidimma Adetshina from the uproar.

