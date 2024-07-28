Chidnma Adetshina has received some support from public figures who chimed in on her controversy as a Miss SA finalist

Miss South Africa hopeful Chidnma Adetshina caused a debate because of her ethnic identity while running for the national beauty pageant Miss SA

Julius Malema, leader of the EFF was the latest big voice who rallied behind Chidnma Adetshina

Chidnma Adetshina made it as a Miss South Africa finalist. Locals in Mzansi have not welcomed Chidinma Adetshina to the competition with open arms.

Julius Malema defended Chidnma Adetshina from those saying she shouln't enter Miss SA because of her ethnicity. Image: @chichi_vanessa / Instagram / Getty Images / Leon Sadiki

South Africans have expressed their disapproval of the half-Nigerian South African citizen Chidnma Adetshina who became a Miss SA finalist. Julius Malema recently spoke out to defend Chidinma Adetshina from the uproar.

Chidnma Adetshina gets Julius Malema's support

During an interview reposted by @jenna_original on X, Julius Malema said that he believes Chidnma Adetshina has the right to run for Miss South Africa. He said:

"She is not her parents; she is herself. So why do you say she’s from Nigeria or she’s from Mozambique? She was born here.We cannot punish people on the basis of where their parents come from.”

Julius Malema also said that the backlash against Chidnma Adetshina was rooted in spreading hatred among African people. Watch the video:

SA reacts to Julius Malema

Online users shared their thoughts on Julius Malema's Defense of the Miss SA finalist. Most disagreed with the EFF leader. Read the comments below:

ka_madesi said:

"He’s talking nonsense."

@Sekhukhune_ agreed:

"Yea he is doomed."

@DiniSizwe23331 agreed with Malema:

"100% correct, like it is or not, she’s South African, SA’ns and their entitlement always wanna gatekeep."

@sine_khoza_ countered:

"This is so legally inaccurate but aiight."

@Pastorransley added:

"This is sad to hear coming from him but what can we say there is Naledi again if he was to say otherwise then what happen to her he must be consistent maybe ppl should stop asking these questions to him we know where he stand."

