Miss SA 2024 Finalist Chidimma Adetshina’s Participation Sparks Debate, Mzansi Quizzes Identity
- South African-Nigerian national Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's participation in the Miss SA 2024 has been a hot topic of debate
- Adetshina has broken the mould to enter the top 13, solidifying her place in the pageant competition as one to watch
- Miss SA followers and fans had plenty to add to the debate as it went into overdrive on social media at the weekend
A social media windstorm has trailed South African-Nigerian Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's participation in the Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 beauty pageant.
The Miss SA Organisation announced the 23-year-old model and netball player from Cape Town as one of the top 30 finalists, revealed on Wednesday, 22 May.
Chidimma Adetshina sparks debate
At about the same time, a voting process opened, and the public could vote for their favourite to make it to the top 25.
In the two months since, Adetshina has broken the mould as a top 13 contestant, solidifying her place as one to watch in the competition.
Unsurprisingly, her continued involvement has come under scrutiny, with the court of public opinion questioning her nationality.
Critics on social media have argued that her Nigerian heritage disqualified her from representing SA.
And, with the country mired in the controversial xenophobia/Afrophobia rhetoric on and off, some netizens highlighted perceived double standards in the treatment of immigrants and individuals of different ethnic backgrounds.
Locals fuel online debate
The online discussion has raised questions about the eligibility criteria for national pageants and the celebration of diversity within South Africa.
Meanwhile, the participation of another contestant, Sherry W.ang, a South African model of Chinese descent, in her third Miss SA competition.
Briefly News looks at all the controversial takes, opinions and contributions to the debate.
@_AirSign wrote:
"The amount of trolling South Africans will be subjected to. I can already hear them saying, 'We take everything from you and make it better — Amapiano, Miss SA, blah blah'."
@thibanmak said:
"South African whites aren't going anywhere. Using them to make excuses as to why fellow Africans can continue to displace us in our own country will only continue to affect us black South Africans. Do you want SA women to accept being overpowered by foreign women as men have?"
@Antonio87092873 added:
"We have to accept that South Africans see our country through the eyes of the Europeans. In the psyche of South Africans, South Africa was never an African country."
Source: Briefly News
