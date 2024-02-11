A lady who is beautiful inside and out in Mpumalanga has decided to sign up to take part in a plus-sized pageant

The lovely lady has a catering business and a feeding scheme, helping the needy in her community

Briefly News reached out to mom of two, Sandisiwe Nkosi, who shared why she believes full-figured women deserve to be empowered and celebrated

A gorgeous, kind woman from Mpumalanga has decided to undertake a new venture.

Sandisiwe Nkosi in Mpumalanga is an inspiration. Image: Sandisiwe Nkosi/Supplied.

Despite losing her grandmother and grieving the loss, Sandisiwe Nkosi continues to break ground and inspire everywhere she goes.

Briefly News has been following her story for a while, with the young lady running a successful catering company called Fooding with Hope and using some proceeds to have a feeding scheme.

Now, in a follow-up conversation, Sandisiwe shares that she decided to sign up to take part in a pageant.

Mpumalanga woman takes on pageant

Sandisiwe believes that fuller-figured women are often not celebrated as often as they should be, with the pageant a perfect opportunity to proudly empower more voluptuous ladies:

"The pageant, Miss Plus-size Emalahleni, just opened the entries. I've submitted my entry, and I'll be going for auditions soon.

"I discovered the pageant in the last year and started following the ladies' journeys. It looked and felt as if there was so much to take away from the overall experience. These ladies serve the community throughout their time. This is something I am very passionate about. Educational opportunities are provided and are designed to empower them, and I wanted to be a part of it."

Mom of 2 inspires

The entrepreneur explains that uplifting women of all sizes is important in society:

"Plus-sized women have previously been less celebrated, and it is up to full-figured women to celebrate and love themselves. Then, in turn, eventually show that every body type is unique and one should be confident in her own body and skin."

Sandisiwe is also a public relations student with a staunch love of education:

"I am still studying. I have a few months left, and then I will have completed my diploma. I am grateful to be a young woman with access to an education. It is truly a privilege."

Reflecting on her grief, and moving forward despite the pain she feels, Sandisiwe laments:

"I am solely focused on filling my cup. Pouring out takes a lot from one. I am using this time to restore myself. I experienced a loss, and I am learning to deal and cope with how life has changed."

