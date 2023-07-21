Shaka iLembe star Ayanda Borotho has sprinkled some self-love on her recent Instagram post

She took some time to affirm herself and her beautiful curves and her femininity

Her fellow 40-somethings joined in and took some of her positivity to appreciate themselves

Actress Ayanda Borotho became a ray of sunshine for her peers and anyone struggling with self-esteem.

Ayanda Borotho wrote herself a love letter on Instagram. Images: @ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Borotho affirms herself on Instagram

The voluptuous author wrote an Instagram post on Thursday, 20 July a powerful note to herself celebrating her womanity, TshisaLive reported. This is how captioned the post:

"If I am honest, I've had the worst body insecurities, 3 kids later and being told you've gained weight (because somehow the body of the 20-year-old you should match that of the 42-year-old you).

"Some days I'm more confident, other days not. Other days I care, others I don't. Yesterday was one of those I didn't care what anyone has ever said. And I wanted to own that moment. It was mine. Mine to appreciate and mine to embrace."

This is the post:

Instagrammers respond to Ayanda's body positivity note

The note was a hit, and this is how her followers responded to her:

@kagisoyabakwena teased her hot looks:

"As your PA, I’ve just checked your DMs, eish AmaBen10 are lining up."

@ndinonzi_cindy affirmed her:

"Yet here you are. The 20-something-year-olds with their Turkey modifications have absolutely nothing on you!"

@nomusa_mc had a concern:

"Awww, I always wonder why you cover up so much, you have an amazing body Mama."

@tumideane related:

"We are deep in our forties and God has blessed us with life! I’ve stopped caring about the body of the 24-year-old who is also constantly comparing her achievements to mine. So, sis, let’s live out loud. We are the true shandis."

@peacock__seboloki encouraged:

"Never ever again body shame yourself that's the goal, my dear. Umile kakuhle to begin with and dignified uyafaneleka always. Bear that in mind."

In another Briefly News story about body positivity, Lamiez Holworthy wrote a letter to a fan about embracing her imperfections.

She told the girl that she has all the qualities that make society label a woman imperfect, but she has confidence, which makes her know that she is perfect and enough.

Source: Briefly News