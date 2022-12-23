From the first black woman chartered accountant in South Africa and small business owners to Mzansi's top celebs, the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022 programme paid tribute to the changemakers of Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Boipelo Mabe, Melene Rossouw and Nonkululeko Gobodo are just some of the amazing Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022 recipients. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

At the start of December 2022, Briefly News undertook an empowering project that saw the publication interview and write about a group of 21 women who are powerhouses in their respective industries.

Women in politics, celebrities, businesswomen, women making waves in the public sector and inspiring South African women are featured in the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022 project.

The project's goal was to create inspirational content that shows the Briefly News audience what the embodiment of a resilient and robust South African woman is.

"I believe there are dozens of unsung heroes among us. Most importantly, women are leading in their respective fields, and we want to share their amazing stories," said Rianette Cluley, Managing Director of Briefly News.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022 project aimed to inspire other women to succeed despite their challenges and to motivate them to go beyond their limits.

"The feedback we received has been phenomenal. It's clear women want to see other women succeed," Cluley added.

With a total reach of about four million across all platforms, the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022 project proved South African women want to take up space in Mzansi.

For Cluley, it was inspiring to read how many of these women, some incredibly successful, want to inspire and motivate other women to reach beyond their limits.

"It was also endearing to read how these incredible women still succeeded despite the challenges they faced.

"The team interviewed women who faced poverty, racial discrimination, illness and even sexism in their industries. But despite these issues, they all made it to the top."

Celebrating South Africa's women on Briefly News

After starting the new Women Empowerment content direction earlier this year, Briefly News realised there are amazing women in South Africa whose stories need to be shared.

We've shared many inspiring tales on Briefly News since.

If you want to participate in our next special project or want to be featured in one of Briefly News' women empowerment articles, please email contact@briefly.co.za with Women Empowerment in the subject line.

Briefly News editor becomes 1 of 50 media professionals to join INMA Elevate Scholarship

In other inspiring news, Briefly News recently reported on how Lebogang Mashego, the engine behind the current affairs team at Briefly News, has been chosen as a recipient of the INMA Elevate Scholarship.

The young hard-news editor is one of only 50 recipients selected from 432 applicants globally, and we at Briefly News are incredibly proud of her.

As part of the scholarship, supported by the Google News Initiative (GNI), Mashego will receive sought-after training and mentorship to enhance her craft.

“I have been trying to find the words to express my feelings about being an INMA Elevate Scholarship recipient.

“The whole thing has been quite surreal. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I am grateful to be granted the chance to learn and grow professionally.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News