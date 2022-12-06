Lebogang Mashego, the engine behind the current affairs teams at Briefly News, has been chosen as a recipient of the INMA Elevate Scholarship

The young hard-news editor is one of only 50 recipients who were selected from 432 applicants globally, and we at Briefly News are incredibly proud of her

Talking to Briefly News’ Women Empowerment reporter, Lebogang says that being chosen has been completely surreal, and she cannot wait to get started

Briefly News’ current affairs guru, Lebogang Mashego, is the proud recipient of an International News Media Association (INMA) Elevate Scholarship.

Lebogang Mashego has made the Briefly News team proud by bagging an INMA Elevate Scholarship. Image: Lebogang Mashego/Supplied.

She is one of only 50 media professionals out of 432 applicants globally chosen to be part of the programme.

As part of the scholarship, supported by the Google News Initiative (GNI), the hard-news editor will receive sought-after training and mentorship to enhance her craft.

Talking to Briefly News’ Women Empowerment journalist, the young Johannesburg-based reporter says she is excited to have been selected and cannot wait to get started:

“I have been trying to find the words to express my feelings about being an INMA Elevate Scholarship recipient.

“The whole thing has been quite surreal. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I am grateful to be granted the chance to learn and grow professionally.”

Lebogang cannot wait to learn from other journalists she will interact with as part of the programme:

“Being a member of the INMA programme is a great opportunity to network with other trained professionals and soak up as much knowledge from them as possible.

“It is also an opportunity to learn about global newsrooms, how to write impactful stories, better understand how the global media landscape works and how this knowledge can be applied in South Africa.

“I can’t wait to see how the knowledge and training I will get from INMA and GNI will help me grow as a journalist and a leader.”

The Briefly News current affairs editor reflects on media diversity

According to INMA, the third annual Elevate Scholarship programme focuses on diversity and inclusion and incorporates historically under-represented reporters within diverse media companies.

Lebogang opens up about why she thinks inclusion is essential in South African media:

“The South African media landscape must be diverse and inclusive because we are a diverse country with different backgrounds, traditions, languages, and so on. There is no way around it.”

The seasoned media professional is a strong leader

Although she is relatively young, Lebogang seamlessly heads up the current affairs team at Briefly News as its head of desk.

It is that same zeal and passion that led her to fight to be a reporter in the first place after discovering that studying towards a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) in Law was not her destiny:

“I've always wanted to be a writer, but I thought I needed to get a ‘real’ career before pursuing that dream.

“I [then] decided to study BCom Law but realised it was a miserable path for me. I could never see myself as a lawyer. I am passionate about writing and sharing stories.”

Lebogang obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Rhodes University and is currently completing a course in digital marketing.

Before becoming part of the Briefly News family, the ambitious woman worked at Opera News and Women24, to name a few.

We at Briefly News are thrilled to have her as part of the team.

Rianette Cluley, the managing director. of Briefly News expressed pride in the dedicated editor:

"We are so happy that Lebogang is part of the INMA Elevate Scholarship."

