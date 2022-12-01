Supersport has issued an apology following a clip from one of the channel's shows that went viral on social media

In the video, social media influencer Tshepang “Twiggy Moli” Mollison is heard taking a swipe at world-class footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him a “po*s”

People have since reacted to the video and dragged Tshepang, calling her out for swearing on TV

Supersport issues a statement. Image: screenshots @twiggymoli/Instagram & @kevykay10/Twitter

Source: UGC

SuperPicks presenter and social media influencer Tshepang “Twiggy Moli” Mollison attracted backlash after using strong language on TV.

The footage that was shared by @kevykay10 made rounds on social media, leaving people unimpressed with both the presenter and the channel.

Reacting to the video, @yazidBanda said:

"This is the danger with having stans on such platforms, we hear it everytime in spaces - most stans aren't objective and are always pushing an agenda, there are ways you can professionally articulate you don't like a player without swearing on live TV."

@Ladyfear1 wrote:

"@SuperSportTV really needs to do something about the level of professionalism during their WC broadcasts. To think she even thought of saying that on TV, I'm shocked. While I'm here they also need to get rid of that Social Corner, it's so embarrassing."

Supersport has since released an apology stating that the video was never meant to go public. The statement reads:

"SuperSport is aware of a SuperPicks video circulating on social media. This was a rehearsal that was not meant for broadcast. Despite this, we unreservedly apologise for the language used.”

