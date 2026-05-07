Married at First Sight Mzansi season 2 star Bongani Luvalo opened up about his divorce from Portia Baloyi during an interview after joining Generations: The Legacy

He explained that the real issues in the marriage became clear once the cameras were off and he got to know Portia on a deeper level

He denied claims that he divorced Portia after watching the show on TV, saying the episodes only confirmed a decision he had already made

Bongani Luvalo explained why he divorced Portia Baloyi. Image: bongani_luvalo

Source: Instagram

Married at First Sight Mzansi season 2 star Bongani Luvalo has opened up about his divorce from Portia Baloyi and joining the cast of the long-running SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

The second season of the reality series Married at First Sight Mzansi was filled with drama. While most of the unions ended in tears, viewers were hopeful that Luvalo and Baloyi would have a fairytale ending.

The couple made it through a recommitment ceremony before they eventually went their separate ways.

After stepping into the world of acting as Pastor Lawrence on Generations: The Legacy, Bongani Luvalo sat down with The Citizen for a candid interview about his divorce.

Married at First Sight SA season 2 star Bongani Luvalo explains divorce

During the sit-down, Luvalo, who previously opened up about his experience on Married at First Sight SA, reflected on how reality TV can pressure couples to stay in relationships for ratings and the viewers.

“And one could probably say they did it probably for ratings,” he said before adding, “So that people can keep investing in the relationship, and that becomes the basis of how we relate with that person.”

He revealed that the real issues with his wife, Portia Baloyi, started when he got to know her away from the cameras, echoing his ex-wife's sentiments in a previous interview.

Luvalo told the publication that they ultimately broke up because of deeper concerns around principles and values rather than isolated incidents.

He explained that some traits remain unchanged regardless of a partner’s efforts, financial circumstances or environment.

“There are things that remain whether you take someone to church or somewhere else, whether they have money or no money. That’s who one is,” Bongani Luvalo explained.

‘Married at First Sight SA’ star Bongani Luvalo shared why he separated from Portia Baloyi. Image: bongani_luvalo

Source: Instagram

Luvalo shut down assumptions that he divorced Portia Baloyi after watching episodes of Married on First Sight Mzansi season two on Mzansi Magic.

He said while viewers were reacting to the episodes online, his marriage had already ended weeks ago.

He also shed light on the counselling and therapy sessions on the show, echoing past criticism by other Married at First Sight Mzansi season 2 stars that important moments were cut from the footage that made it to TV. He said that as a result, viewers misunderstood the timeline of events.

Luvalo insisted that his and Baloyi’s attempts to fix their marriage were genuine, even though things didn’t work out.

Khumo discusses being married to Thabang

While Bongani Luvalo and Portia Baloyi divorced, Married at First Sight SA reality TV stars Khumo Ngobeni and Thabang Mvuyane are still committed to each other and going strong, as previously reported by Briefly News.

The pair who reportedly welcomed their newborn baby are the only couple who are still together from the first season.

Source: Briefly News