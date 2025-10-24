Married at First Sight South Africa Season 2 star Portia Baloyi opened up about her first marriage during an interview on The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast

She spoke fondly about her ex-husband and revealed details of why her first marriage ended in divorce

Some social media users praised her honesty, while others critiqued her for exaggerating her first marriage experience

‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ star Portia Baloyi explained why her first marriage ended in divorce. Image: Multichoice

Married at First Sight Mzansi star Portia Baloyi has opened up about why her first marriage ended in divorce.

While the Married at First Sight South Africa Season 2 co-star had previously spilt the tea on her divorce from co-star Bongani Luvalo, little was known about her first marriage. With Season 2 of the reality show wrapped up, Portia Baloyi, like her co-stars, went on The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast and opened up about her first marriage, among other things.

Portia Baloyi reveals why her first marriage ended in divorce

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast shared a snippet of Portia Baloyi’s interview on X. In the snippet, Portia spoke fondly of her ex-husband, whom she said was 12 years her senior.

“OK? Uh, he was a protector. Yeah. You know. I hope I don't say his name when I'm talking about him. I met this guy older than me, 12 years older than me. And, you know, when a person does everything and anything, right? Look at this man, you know I’m a baby around him. You're like, you know, OK, baby, you know, and I'm thinking, oh, OK, not bad, you know, not bad,” she said.

When asked why her first marriage ended, Portia Baloyi emphasised that, at just 21, she wasn’t ready to become a wife and stepmother. The instant life changes overwhelmed her.

“But at the time when I met him, I wasn't ready to be a wife. I wasn't ready to be a mother. And just like that, I was an instant mother. Instant wife. So instant, you can't go out. Instant, you can't wear that. It's like, so everything just changed. And I was like, but I'm only 21. I was a baby. So it's like, this is too much room. I still want to go out. I still want to groove. So that wife that he wanted, then it's this person now. Then I wasn't that person,” she explained.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Portia Baloyi shares why her first marriage ended

In the comments section, social media users applauded Portia Baloyi for sharing her story, while others criticised her for seemingly victimising herself.

Here are the comments:

@__Nakabini applauded:

“I know Portia mentioned she’s very private, so please thank her for sharing herself with us. 🥺🫶🏾”

@Scarcity34 critiqued:

“Portia got married in 2016, lobola (Sept) and the white wedding (Nov). She must stop the married at 21 story. She is no child bride, and she had a well-developed frontal cortex when she got married. She knew what she was doing. Like she knows that she is lying.”

@Fanzo12974034 asked:

“So they all brought their past traumas to the show?”

‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’ star Portia Baloyi revealed why her first marriage ended. Image: ms_kayray

