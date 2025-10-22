Lerato Kganyago Breaks Silence After Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Drama: “I Will Retaliate”
- Lerato Kganyago was cleared by the luxury boutique hotel, which was mentioned during a testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Lerato Kganyago spoke out for the first time and revealed the challenges she has faced over the years
- In her Instagram stories, she rejected advice on how to respond and made unspecified threats
Renowned broadcaster Lerato Kganyago Ndlala broke her silence after the luxury boutique hotel, which was mentioned by a witness during a Madlanga Commission of Inquiry hearing, cleared her name.
Lerato Kganyago came under scrutiny when the 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa was mentioned in the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, 21 October 2025, Lerato broke her silence over the luxury hotel drama.
Lerato Kganyago speaks after luxury hotel clears her name
The DJ said they have been deeply hurt and worn down by media and social media attacks for years. She said it got so bad that she had to hide her children at one point. Lerato Kganyago rejected advice about how to respond and warned that she would retaliate, although she didn’t specify how.
“Media and social media have truly taken a toll on me for years, and not a single apology has ever come my way for ANY ACCUSATION, at some point I was hiding two children, I've ignored a lot, but my silence is often mistaken for foolishness, as if we're just the industry's doormats or a dumping ground whenever someone sees an opportunity. So please, spare me the advice on how to fight back or suggestions to just ignore it. You can't possibly understand what we've gone through. Trust me, I will stand my ground and retaliate,” she said.
In a subsequent Instagram story, Lerato Kganyago said that she is no longer the understanding person she used to be. She added that despite being targeted repeatedly, she has persevered and succeeded. The Instagram story read:
“BIGGER PERSON Died a while ago🤍 They've treated me as a low-hanging fruit for YEARS, and still I've risen... A ke tshwenye motho, a ke koloto motho [I don’t bother anyone, I don’t owe anyone], NOBODY! Le mphile sekao sa borai la mafelelo.”
Lerato Kganyago accused of visiting dangerous prisoner
Meanwhile, Lerato Kganyago was scrutinised on social media following allegations that she visited a dangerous criminal and bought him a gift.
The claims gained traction after they were shared on X by user @officialtwinny on Thursday, 18 September 2025. The social media user shared a screenshot to back the allegations. The gift that Lerato Kganyago allegedly bought for the dangerous criminal was reportedly delivered to them by the late DJ Sumbody.
Lerato Kganyago alerts SA of men following her
In a previous report from Briefly News, in July 2025, Kganyago took to Instagram to reveal that a group of unknown men had been following her around.
She admitted that she had set up a trap to confirm her suspicions that the men were indeed following her when she entered a restaurant. The workers at the establishment then informed her that they suspected the men were indeed following her.
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za