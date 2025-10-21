South African DJ Lerato Kganyago was previously associated with the 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa hotel

At the latest Madlanga Commission of Inquiry hearing, the luxury boutique hotel was mentioned by a witness

A social media user searched for the hotel online and noted that the website had disappeared into thin air

South African media personality Lerato Kganyago was placed under scrutiny when the 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa was mentioned in the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The luxury boutique hotel was reportedly gifted to Kganyago by her husband, Thami Ndlala, in 2022, but she had since distanced herself from it.

However, following an anonymous witness's testimony on Monday, 20 October 2025, the hotel was referenced, and Mzansi discussed the DJ and her husband.

SA alarmed after website disappears

An alleged party hosted by a police officer named Vusi Ndlala took place at a boutique hotel, and according to the witness, it was attended by senior officials.

A quick Google search by user @Madumetja__M08 revealed that the hotel's website had been deactivated.

"All of a sudden, after being mentioned at the #MadlangaCommission, their website has been deleted LOL," the user wrote.

According to an interview with TimesLive in 2023, Mrs Ndlala stated that the hotel belonged to her husband. “It belongs to my husband, and I support my husband because whatever is his, I embrace it,” she was quoted as saying.

Mzansi has its say on the website deactivation:

@StoneMokone argued:

"Nothing sinister there. They might be running away from online ratings."

@KaraboKbmags stated:

"Is it not too late because the business exists or at least I think it does. The necessary information has been downloaded. Plus, nothing can ever be deleted from the internet unless it is a Far Eastern Asian drama."

@SAPresidentZA laughed:

"Lol, it is working, thina sila manje namaphoyisa having a good time, zama kusasa ekuseni."

@Lindelo_Lee asked:

"Lol, kanti why do people tatazel like this?"

@Billy_PMS exclaimed:

"A lot is in happening in SA!"

@Thubelihle12001 stated:

"Where there is some smoke fire not very far away!"

Although Kganyago's name is being widely mentioned after the hotel was referenced, she had stated that she was not affiliated with it.

Lerato alerts SA on men following her

In a previous report from Briefly News, in July 2025, Kganyago took to Instagram to reveal that a group of thugs had been following her around. She admitted that she had set up a trap to catch them red-handed when she entered a restaurant, and they followed her in there.

The workers at the establishment then informed her that they suspected the men were indeed following her.

"As much as I had bravely set this 'trap', I am very grateful that there are people from the restaurant and security, who alerted me that there are people who are following me, and were asking about my whereabouts. Where I was sitting and what time I had arrived at the I had arrived at the restaurant."

