Lerato Kganyago has stated that she will continue to visit 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa even after the criticism

Kganyago topped Twitter trends when she removed herself as a member of the hotel that was gifted by her husband, Thami Ndlela, on Valentine's Day

The Metro FM personality stated that she would continue to share social media posts about 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa to support Mr Ndlela and the brand

Lerato Kganyago has shared why she will continue to support her husband, Thami Ndlela's Hotel 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa, despite the hate she constantly receives on social media.

Kganyago topped social media trends in 2022 when Thami made her feel special on Valentine's Day by gifting her the hotel.

However, earlier in 2023, Lerato and Mr Ndlela hogged headlines when she revealed that she's no longer a member of 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa.

Before making the announcement, entertainment blogger Musa Khawula grilled Lerato, saying she wasn't the owner of 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa. After Khawula's claims got out of hand, Kganyago and the luxury hotel issued a statement clarifying Kganyago's ownership status. According to the statement, Kganyago owned the restaurant and a portion of the premium hotel.

Lerato Kganyago on why she continues to visit 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa despite removing herself

After announcing that she removed herself as the owner of 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa, Lerato has been spotted a number of times visiting the luxurious hotel. She also shared videos and snaps having fun at her hubby's establishment, and she received a lot of hate for that.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Lerato addressed the critics, stating that she visited the place to support her spouse and the brand she adores. She vowed to support 12 On Hillel Villa and Spa openly because the owners are dear to her heart.

“I will always be a part of it. It belongs to people close to me so I will always be affiliated to the brand. Whether I decide to go back as a partner, don't go back or become a silent partner, I will always be there. It is something that belongs to my husband and I support my husband because whatever is his, I embrace it."

Lerato Kganyago exposed for unpaid municipal bills

In related news, Briefly News reported that controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a bill on Twitter claiming Lerato Kganyago's husband's hotel, 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa Hotel, owed R234 000 in municipal bills.

Musa dared the media personality to come forward and explain the bill and why they were not paid.

Lerato took to her Instagram stories to clear her name.

