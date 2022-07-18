TV personality Lerato Kganyago was not pleased about the rumours regarding the ownership of the Hillel Villa and Spa in Johannesburg

Lerato Kganyago's husband, Thami Ndlala, gifted her a hotel, but there have been some who expressed their doubts about whether she truly owns the hotel

Lerato Kganyago's unbothered response to those who have been questioning her ownership of Hillel Villa and Spa was scathing

Lerato Kganyago never shies away from trolls who start rumours. The latest commotion on social media was that Lerato Kganyago had been dishonest when she said that her husband bought her a hotel.

Lerato Kganyago was not shaken by rumours that she does not own the hotel her husband Thami Ndlala bought her. Image: Instagram /@leratokganyago

Lerato Kganyago and her husband, Thami Ndlala, are well known for their lavish lifestyle. Lerato Kganyago has received many grand gestures from her husband, but one is now in dispute.

Lerato Kganyago reacts to claims she does not own Hillel Villa and Spa

Lerato announced on Valentine's Day, where she announced that her husband bought her a hotel, 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa in Northcliff Johannesburg. Zalebs reports that there have been sources who told City Press that Lerato is supposed to only promote the hotel. The source is quoted saying:

"That Valentine’s Day gift noise that she made was just a publicity stunt. Thami did not buy her that hotel. She just featured as a face and used the opportunity because her fans were looking forward to her gift for this year "

Lerato reacted by laughing at the claim and said that the person was saying she does not own the hotel for clout. Lerato referenced the claims from City Press, where she responded to a tweet that mocked the journalism in South Africa.

@RichUnclePat commented:

" They are using your name to make sales! At least you keep their company running."

@your_Bongie commented:

"Talk mommy."

@_Combo__ commented:

Lol mara they’re so annoying "

@SimthoBiyela commented:

"Even if Lerato Kganyago lied about owning that luxury boutique hotel, it doesn't matter. I mean, who doesn't lie here and there?"

