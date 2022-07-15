Popular Mzansi soapie Skeem Saam is giving fans the content they signed up for with their intriguing storyline

Skeem Saam trended online after Lehasa gave viewers the idea that he may pay lobola for his love interest Pretty

Fans headed to social media streets to applaud the show for sharing relatable content and are hoping the pair finally get married and stay together

Viewers of the popular South African soapie Skeem Saam are currently vibing with the storyline. Many took to social media after the latest episode to express their thoughts.

Lehasa recently got 'Skeem Saam' viewers excited when he shared that he wants to get married to Pretty. Image: @SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Peeps couldn't keep calm when Lehasa, portrayed by the talented Cedric Fourie, hinted that he wants to pay the bride price for the love of his life, Pretty, portrayed by the beautiful Lerato Maboe, despite Khwenzi being pregnant for him.

According to The South African, Lehasa told his uncle that he wants to spend the rest of his life with a woman who stays in Turfloop. Per the publication, he also said he would pay damages for Khwenzi's baby. He said:

"The only bride I wanna pay lobola for is in Turfloop."

The news got Twitter users jumping with joy. Many expressed that they were hoping that Lehasa and Khwenzi's marriage doesn't go through so he can marry Pretty.

@Thandeka__teez said:

"I want Lehasa and pretty to work , have a beautiful relationship. It didn't work with Marothi and Rachel it's time they show us true love exist using PREHASA."

@sellwanenkoman1 added:

"Hallelujah!Lehasa has chosen Pretty I was worried for a sec shem....#skeemsaam."

