Viewers of the popular Mzansi telenovela Gomora have headed to social media to weigh in on the current storyline

Many threatened to boycott the show if Qhoqhoqho continues to get away with all the evil things that he has been doing without being exposed

Fans also called upon the show's writers and producers to step up their writing game as the current dragging of storylines could cost them, viewers

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Gomora viewers have made it clear that they are not feeling Qhoqhoqho's storyline anymore. The infamous character portrayed by Pakamisa Zwedala now has peeps threatening to boycott the show.

Viewers of the popular Mzansi show 'Gomora' have taken to social media to complain about Qhoqhoqho's boring storyline. Image: @pakamisazwedala.

Source: Instagram

Qhoqhoqho has been topping Twitter trending lists as peeps dish out their true feelings regarding the talented actor's role in the Mzansi Magic telenovela.

Many viewers have called upon the show's writers to kill off the character as it is getting more annoying by the day and could cause many to stop watching the show. Some Twitter users even suggested that Qhoqhoqho's scenes must be replaced by Zodwa's scenes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@SihleGeneral10 said:

"Khwezi and Qhoqhoqho need to perish, we've had enough of their evilness and cruelty."

@afterglowxxxx noted:

"They can replace Qhoqhoqho's scenes with Gladys and Mr Cele's scenes. Thank you."

@Cmbulele_Mag commented:

"I wish the Sizwe and that Qhoqhoqho storyline can come to an end very soon cause wow."

@SiweehKay also wrote:

"Can this Qhoqhoqho storyline come to an end this week."

Thami “Dish” Kotlolo ecstatic over new role in Netflix series Justice Served: "I literally can't wait"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thami "Dish" Kotlolo is returning to the spotlight after bagging a major gig. The former child star, who is famous for his role in the award-winning Leon Schuster comedy Mr Bones, announced his much-awaited return in an Instagram post.

Kotlolo revealed in a social media post that he is joining the cast of the new Netflix series Justice Served and he can't wait.

Taking to his Instagram page, the famous activist shared the trailer of the Mzansi movie and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News