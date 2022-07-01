One of Skeem Saam 's leading characters , Celia , is leaving the SABC 1 telenovela, the channel confirmed in a statement

, , Seasoned thespian Shoki Mmola portrayed the character of Celia for the past decade and is leaving viewers with happy memories of herself and her onscreen hubby Magongwa

The channel took to social media to bid Shoki farewell and the viewers of the show were surprised that she won't be part of the new season starting on 4 July

Seasoned actress Shoki Mmola is leaving Skeem Saam. The thespian portrayed the character of Celia in the SABC 1 show. She and her on-screen hubby, Alfred Magongwa, played by Putla Sehlapelo, gave viewers stellar performances for the past few years.

According to a statement, the star will not appear in the telenovela's upcoming season, which starts on Monday, 4 July. ZAlebs reports that it's unclear why she's leaving the show after a decade. Shoki has been acting on TV for the past 26 years.

According to a statement, the SABC praised her for keeping fans entertained for the past 10 years. The channel shared that Shoki contributed to Skeem Saam's accomplishments over the past decade.

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the announcement. Many were surprised their fave is exiting the soapie.

@Kinzo_SA836 said:

"Hai we are not happy about her exit. What's next? Soon @SkeemSaam3 will be like Generations, people who should be leaving their roles are the Kgomos ai."

@_Tebogosasebola commented:

"She deserved a better exit script though, not just disappear."

@Phatudi93294 wrote:

"I don't see anyone closing that gap."

@shad_myshadz said:

"What's gonna happen with Meneer Magongwa?"

@Mpho_Thabs added:

"Skeem Saam is slowly becoming 'Generations: The Legacy'."

