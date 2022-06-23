Skeem Saam viewers are convinced that Khwezi is pregnant with Lehasa's baby after she suddenly fell ill this week

The businessman is head-over-heels in love with his girlfriend Pretty and no longer wants to marry his fianceé, Khwezi

The fans of the SABC 1 telenovela are hopping that Khwezi is not pregnant because that will break their fave Pretty's heart all over again

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Skeem Saam trended on the timeline following the latest spicy episode. The viewers of the SABC 1 telenovela are convinced that Khwezi is pregnant with Lehasa's baby.

‘Skeem Saam’ fans are convinced Khwezi is pregnant with Lehasa’s baby. Image: @samukele_mkhize, @cedric_a_fourie

Source: Instagram

These days, Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, is head-over-heels in love with his bae, Pretty. The businessman is no longer even interested in getting hitched to his fianceé, Kwezi, a character played by Samukele Mkhize.

Khwezi suddenly fell ill and many of the show's fans suspect that she's carrying Lehasa's kid. The South African reports that Skeem Saam teasers don't indicate that Khwezi is pregnant but reveal that Pretty, a role portrayed by Lerato Marabe, and Lehasa will get caught in a hotel room.

The viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the juicy love triangle.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@Maritza_Ritzie wrote:

"Can Khwezi not be pregnant please."

@sweet_lindt said:

"If Khwezi is pregnant, then Pretty’s bubble is about to burst again!!"

@MKHBrian commented:

"Haha, I hope Khwezi isn't pregnant."

@keneilwenamane wrote:

"What if Khwezi is pregnant."

@TheBlair3 added:

"I hope she is pregnant with triplets."

Teary Lehasa dragged as Pretty takes matters into her own hands

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lehasa and Pretty's names trended when the fans of Skeem Saam discussed their relationship.

The viewers dragged Lehasa after he shed tears when he heard that Pretty decided to have an abortion when the businessman rejected her. Lehasa, played by Cedric Fourie, chased Pretty and her family away when they visited his house to let him know about Pretty's pregnancy.

Lerato Marabe portrays the character of Pretty in the soapie. Peeps took to Twitter to share that Lehasa deserves everything bad that's happening to him because of the way he treated Pretty when she was pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News